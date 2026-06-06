New York Knicks Make Franchise History with Game 2 NBA Finals Win Over Spurs

The New York Knicks made some franchise history with their 105-104 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 2 of the 2026 NBA Finals.

It was New York’s second straight win to open up the series, which is a franchise first. The Knicks have never previously held a 2-0 lead in NBA Finals.

Knicks Have 2-0 Lead in NBA Finals for First Time in Franchise History

The Knicks previous four Finals appearances came in 1972, 1973, 1994 and 1999. They didn’t hold a 2-0 lead in any of those appearances.

Additionally, New York’s current 13 game playoff winning streak, which dates back to their first-round matchup with the Atlanta Hawks, is the second-longest postseason winning streak in NBA history. Only the Golden State Warriors, who won 15 straight games en route to a title in 2017, won more consecutive games in a single postseason than the Knicks.

This story will be updated.