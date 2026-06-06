New York Knicks Make Franchise History with Game 2 NBA Finals Win Over Spurs

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - MAY 01: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks celebrates after making a three-point basket late during the fourth quarter against the Detroit Pistons in Game Six of the Eastern Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena on May 01, 2025 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)
It was New York’s second straight win to open up the series, which is a franchise first. The Knicks have never previously held a 2-0 lead in NBA Finals.
Knicks Have 2-0 Lead in NBA Finals for First Time in Franchise History
GettyCLEVELAND, OHIO – MAY 25: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the New York Knicks celebrates during the third quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game Four of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Rocket Arena on May 25, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)
The Knicks previous four Finals appearances came in 1972, 1973, 1994 and 1999. They didn’t hold a 2-0 lead in any of those appearances.
Additionally, New York’s current 13 game playoff winning streak, which dates back to their first-round matchup with the Atlanta Hawks, is the second-longest postseason winning streak in NBA history. Only the Golden State Warriors, who won 15 straight games en route to a title in 2017, won more consecutive games in a single postseason than the Knicks.
This story will be updated.
Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain
The New York Knicks made some franchise history with their 105-104 victory over the San Antonio Spurs in Game 2 of the 2026 NBA Finals.It was New York’s second straight win to open up the series, which is a franchise first. The Knicks have never previously held a 2-0 lead in NBA Finals.Knicks Have 2-0 […]
New York Knicks Make Franchise History with Game 2 NBA Finals Win Over Spurs