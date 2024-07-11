Knicks $213 Million OG Anunoby Contract Named ‘Head-Scratching’ Deal

The New York Knicks re-signed OG Anunoby to a five-year, $212.5 million deal at the beginning of free agency. Anunoby also has a 15% trade bonus and player option in his contract.

Re-signing Anunoby was a priority for the Knicks, especially after trading for Mikal Bridges. The Knicks now feature one of the best defensive wing duos in the NBA, which is important to compete with the Boston Celtics and others in the Eastern Conference.

Despite it being a “smart move,” according to Bobby Marks of ESPN, he listed it under the “most head-scratching deals” category in his July 11 article exploring contracts signed this offseason.

“Before Knicks fans worry too much, re-signing Anunoby was a smart move. The Knicks were 20-3 with Anunoby in the regular season and the forward is one of the NBA’s elite defenders. He is also in the prime of his career, turning 27 on July 17.

“Why the Anunoby contract is in the head-scratching section comes down to two issues: the 15% trade bonus and the fact that all five years of the contract are fully guaranteed,” Marks wrote. “The Knicks could point to a contract that will age nicely, especially with the salary cap expected to increase 10% annually for the foreseeable future. The $42.5 million salary in Year 3 is below the maximum salary for a player with six years or less of experience. However, durability continues to be an issue with Anunoby, having played an average of 50 games the past four seasons.”

Other Teams Had Interest in Anunoby

The New York Knicks adding a 15% trade bonus and fully guaranteeing his contract could’ve been due to what Anunoby was looking for. New York had to worry about other teams stealing him in free agency, as Ian Begley of SNY reported that the Philadelphia 76ers were interested in the All-Defensive wing.

“As previously reported, members of the Philadelphia 76ers have seen Anunoby as an offseason target. Paul George is also a target for Philadelphia,” Begley wrote on May 21.

“But if the Sixers can’t get George, I could see them making a big offer to Anunoby – if for no other reason than it would force New York to match the money.”

The Knicks didn’t want to lose Anunoby, and with him having all of the leverage on his side as other teams could offer him big money in free agency, giving him this contract avoided the risk of losing him.

Why Anunoby Is Worth the Money

The New York Knicks dealt with plenty of injuries throughout the 2023-24 season. However, they showed flashes of how good a team they could be when Anunoby and Julius Randle were on the floor.

Randle was injured on January 27 and missed the remainder of the season after getting shoulder surgery, and Anunoby missed all of February and parts of April.

When they were on the court with Jalen Brunson, the Knicks went 12-2. It’s a small sample size, but the Knicks looked like one of the best teams in the NBA when healthy.

Anunoby has dealt with injuries throughout his career, but losing him after trading RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley would’ve been bad business for the Knicks. They understood his injury history before trading for him, so giving him this money makes sense.

It also gives the Knicks a core four of Bridges, Randle, Brunson, and Anunoby, which features two All-NBA selections and two All-Defensive selections.