P.J. Tucker Opens Up on Knicks Leadership Role

The New York Knicks recently added P.J. Tucker to the roster on a 10-day contract. The front office and coaching staff are likely taking a closer look at the veteran forward.

During a recent interview with Stefan Bondy of The New York Post, Tucker discussed the role he’s been asked to play within the Knicks locker room.

New York’s roster is both talented and inexperienced. Tucker, a 14-year NBA veteran and former champion, can help provide much-needed leadership and perspective in the locker room.

Knicks Signed Tucker For Leadership

According to SNY’s Ian Begley, the Tucker is viewed as an ideal veteran leader by the Knicks front office.

“Knicks see PJ Tucker as an integral addition to a locker that has young veterans but none with the experience of Tucker brings,” Begley posted on X. “The 14-year vet will be received well in the room, has championship experience.”

Begley continued.

“Knicks also wanted someone with an enforcer mentality, which is why they’ve targeted Tucker. Knicks and Tucker are planning on a 10-day deal, as ESPN first reported. Club has a need at center but Knicks people who targeted Tucker believe the center position can be covered between Karl-Anthony Towns, Mitchell Robinson and Precious Achiuwa.”

While Tucker isn’t the lockdown wing defender he once was, he’s still a physical presence on court. Furthermore, his voice can provide a steady tone, both during and in-between games. New York likely views Tucker’s impact in a similar way to how the Boston Celtics do with Al Horford.

Knicks Tom Thibodeau Wants Team to Step Up

Jalen Brunson is currently sidelined with an ankle sprain. He suffered the injury during the Knicks’ March 6 overtime win over the Los Angeles Lakers. The Knicks have since noted that Brunson will miss at least two weeks, at which point, the franchise will provide an update on his recovery.

During a March 6 news conference, Thibodeau noted that Brunson can’t be replaced within the rotation. Instead, the veteran head coach is looking for his team to step up as a collective unit.

“Everyone has to step up,” Thibodeau said. “The thing is, you’re not replacing Jalen individually. You’re doing that collectively…The margin of error is smaller. We have to play with great intensity on every possession.”

Brunson has been fantastic this season. The two-time All-Star is averaging 26.3 points, 3 rebounds and 7.4 assists on 49% shooting from the field and 38.4% shooting from deep.

If Brunson can recover from his ankle injury before the end of the regular season, he should be ready to help lead the Knicks into the postseason. After all, New York’s roster has been designed to challenge for a championship, either this season or next.