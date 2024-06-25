Knicks Trade Pitch Would Move Julius Randle & 4 Picks for 9-Time All-Star

The New York Knicks have the assets to land a star this offseason, putting them in a position to make a trade on draft night on June 26. Grant Hughes of Bleacher Report created trades “that make sense” for each team on draft day. In his Knicks’ proposal, they’d land Paul George of the Los Angeles Clippers for Julius Randle and more.

Knicks would get: George

Clippers would get: Randle, Bojan Bogdanovic, Miles McBride, No. 24 pick in 2024 draft, No. 38 pick in 2024 draft, 2025 first-round pick (via MIL; top-four protected), 2026 first-round pick

“Without an extension in place for Paul George, the Clippers need to consider all their options,” Hughes wrote on June 25. “They can’t allow PG to walk away for nothing in free agency if he declines his player option, and with certain former MVPs not-so-subtly making eyes at George in public, the Clips should also view the threat of his departure as very real.

“George doesn’t bolt and sign with the Sixers in this scenario. Instead, he uses his leverage to work a trade that lands him on a more stable (and recently successful) East team.” ‘Growing Feelings’ Around George Picking up Player Option

George has been in trade rumors over the past few weeks as the 34-year-old nine-time All-Star can either pick up his $48.8 million option for next season or test the free-agency market if he opts out.

According to Marc Stein of Substack, “there’s a growing feeling” that George will pick up his option and force the Los Angeles Clippers to trade him.

“There is a growing feeling leaguewide that the 34-year-old picking up his $48.8 million player option for next season to force the Clippers to trade him is an increasingly realistic scenario after months of fruitless contract extension negotiations between the parties,” Stein wrote on June 24.