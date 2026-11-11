New York Knicks Starting Lineup Revealed After Josh Hart News For Bucks Game

The New York Knicks are playing the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night in a game that will not feature Josh Hart, according to the latest updates.

Hart was originally listed on the Knicks’ injury report as questionable with an illness, before being downgraded to doubtful, and then finally ruled out. He hasn’t played in the team’s past few games, and won’t be suiting up in New York’s matchup on Tuesday.

Shortly before tipoff, the Knicks’ starting lineup and final injury report were revealed as the team hopes to get a fourth win in a row.

Knicks Starting Lineup For Bucks Game

In a pregame post by the team and confirmed on NBA.com, the Knicks’ starting lineup was announced.

PG: Jalen Brunson

SG: Landry Shamet

SF: Mikal Bridges

PF: OG Anunoby

C: Karl-Anthony Towns

Outside of the Shamet for Hart switch, this is the typical starting five New York has gone with over the past few years.

Shamet has been a key player for the Knicks during his time with the team, but the coaching staff and other players will be leaning on him once again for the game against the Bucks. He has already started two games this season and, in 25.3 minutes per appearance so far, is averaging 9.3 points, 1.4 rebounds, and 1.9 assists on 42.9% shooting.

Shamet has been a hero for New York on multiple occasions, and while there might not be a ton of scoring weight on his shoulders against the 1-9 Bucks, he’s a solid option to replace Hart, while the Knicks still have other guards coming off the bench to pick up the slack on Tuesday.

Josh Hart Update, Knicks Injury Report

As mentioned, Hart’s status wasn’t good throughout the day. He kept getting downgraded before finally being ruled out with the illness.

It is the third game in a row Hart is missing for the Knicks, and while it’s the only time he’s been dealing with an illness so far this year, he sat out two previous games with an ankle injury.

Hart is also nursing a finger injury he will have to deal with for the rest of his career, but that hasn’t kept him out of games in the past.

“Mike Brown says he is under impression Josh Hart would have played tonight if he wasn’t dealing with an illness. In other words, Hart’s ankle injury has healed to the point where he can be back on the court. Hart had been out since Nov 2 due to ankle injury,” team reporter Ian Begley wrote in a post on X.

Through seven appearances so far this season for New York, Hart is averaging 8.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 3.9 assists on 38.6% shooting. The Knicks will need Towns, Anunoby, and the other frontcourt players to pick up the rebounding and defensive responsibilities with Hart sitting out on Tuesday night.

The rest of the Knicks’ injury report is clean, as Hart is the only player the team will be without against Milwaukee.