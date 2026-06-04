Knicks Announce Starting Lineup For NBA Finals Game 1 After Key Injury Update

The New York Knicks are in the 2026 NBA Finals, facing the San Antonio Spurs in Game 1 of the series on Wednesday night, in a matchup that will feature big man Mitchell Robinson, according to the latest injury updates.

Robinson suffered a broken finger between the Knicks’ Eastern Conference Finals victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers and the NBA Finals, but the backup center will play in Game 1 against the Spurs.

Having Robinson off the injury report is good news for the team, and just before their push for the franchise’s first championship since 1973 begins, the Knicks’ starting lineup for Game 1 of the NBA Finals was announced.

Knicks Starting Lineup For NBA Finals Game 1 Vs Spurs

Shortly before tipoff of Game 1, the Knicks’ starting lineup was confirmed.

Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby, and Karl-Anthony Towns were all named starters by head coach Mike Brown and his staff.

This is the traditional starting lineup New York has used in the regular season and playoffs over the past two seasons, which is the entire time this core has been together. In the regular season this year, this Knicks’ starting lineup went 25-11, while in the postseason, they’ve gone 10-2.

New York has only used one other starting lineup combination during the playoffs, and that was when Anunoby was out with a hamstring injury, as the team elevated Miles McBride in his place.

But while the Knicks are still going with their typical starting five, players like McBride and Robinson, as well as Landry Shamet, who was red-hot in the ECF, will be much-needed against this Spurs team. Jordan Clarkson and Jose Alvarado could see some playing time, but for the most part, Brown has gone with a tighter rotation as the postseason has gone on.

Still, against a deep and strong Spurs team, there’s a good chance New York will bring out more players to change things up against the Victor Wembanyama-led roster in hopes of giving them a spark as the series goes on.

Mitchell Robinson Injury Status For Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

Robinson is officially active for Game 1 of the Finals for the Knicks.

There were major concerns about the backup center’s status for the series, but according to the Knicks’ official injury report, he is good to go.

Robinson suffered a broken pinkie finger during New York’s time off and underwent surgery to repair the injury as the Knicks waited for the Finals to begin. Head coach Brown initially told reporters the big man did not suffer the injury in a game or practice, and it was later revealed the injury occurred while Robinson was home.

The seven-footer was first listed on the Knicks’ injury report as questionable for Game 1, but there was always hope he would play to begin the series, as ESPN’s Shams Charania had reported. Shortly before the Finals began, Charania once again reported Robinson expected to play in Game 1, despite his listed injury status.

“Knicks’ Mitchell Robinson is expected to be available for New York in Game 1 of the NBA Finals tonight against the San Antonio Spurs after fully participating in practice Tuesday following right hand surgery, per ESPN sources,” the insider wrote on X.

Knicks' Mitchell Robinson is expected to be available for New York in Game 1 of the NBA Finals tonight against the San Antonio Spurs after fully participating in practice Tuesday following right hand surgery, per ESPN sources. https://t.co/jFjKxmLyUO — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 3, 2026

Robinson was seen during pregame warmups wearing a brace on his hand, and there is an expectation he’ll have to wear it for the entire series. However, the big man is available to play and will be a big help for the Knicks when it comes to protecting the paint, grabbing offensive rebounds, and, perhaps most importantly, guarding Wembanyama. He is the only player listed on the team’s injury report.

The Knicks are the underdogs in the 2026 NBA Finals, but are in the middle of a historic 11-game winning streak. They have nearly a 20-point per game differential through the first three postseason rounds, which is an NBA record. New York has also been playing arguably their best basketball of the year when they’ve needed it most.

However, despite how well Brunson, Towns, and the rest of the roster have been performing, a Finals victory against the Spurs won’t come easily.

Knicks vs Spurs Game 1 of the NBA Finals tips off at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio at 8:30 pm EST on Wednesday, June 3, and will be live on ABC.