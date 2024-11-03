Knicks Linked to Potential Blockbuster Trade for 2-Time MVP: Report

The New York Knicks have been active on the trade front in recent months, landing not only swingman Mikal Bridges but also big man Karl-Anthony Towns in blockbuster deals. They might have more in store.

The Stein Line’s Marc Stein reports that New York is a team mentioned as a potential trade destination for Milwaukee Bucks star and two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The talk has not subsided.

Stein notes that the Knicks were “mentioned more often” than both the Golden State Warriors and Miami Heat as a potential “down-the-road trade suitor” for Antetokounmpo. That was before acquiring Towns. But the Knicks continue to come up in what could be a dynamic pairing.

“Golden State and Miami were well-known to be in a serious state of readiness/anticipation to try to pursue Antetokounmpo before he signed his first extension in December 2020. Rest assured that their respective interest has not dimmed,” Stein wrote on November 3. “Then there is New York.

“I’ve heard more than one rival team since the trade, mind you, wonder aloud about whether having a player of Towns’ caliber on the roster for a potential future Antetokounmpo offer was among the Knicks’ motivations for giving in on their long-held reluctance to include Donte DiVincenzo in trade talks with the Timberwolves and push for that deal’s completion when they did on top of New York’s obvious need for a frontline center.”

The Bucks are 1-5, sparking speculation about Antetokounmpo’s future with the organization.

“The leaguewide lusting for Giannis has thus started anew and — again — began to bubble even before the Bucks looked so bad out of the gate,” Stein wrote. “It stems, league sources say, from two key factors.”

Those factors are the Bucks’ limited draft capital and financial wiggle room and Antetokounmpo’s openness about being willing to leave Milwaukee in pursuit of another championship.

Giannis Antetkounmpo an Expensive & Productive Potential Trade Target for Knicks

Antetokounmpo, who turns 30 years old in December, is averaging 31.0 points, 12.3 rebounds, and 6.3 assists through six games in 2024-25. He has all but eliminated the three-ball from his arsenal, leading to a career-best 63.3% effective field goal percentage.

Antetokounmpo still struggles at the free throw line, knocking down what would be a career-worst 53.1% from the charity stripe.

He is in Year 4 of a five-year, $228.2 million contract.

However, the two sides voided the final year of the deal. Antetokouunmpo signed a three-year, $175.3 million extension that runs through the 2027-28 season. He has a $62.8 million player option for that season.

The Knicks have Towns (four years, $220.4 million) and OG Anunoby (five years, $212.5 million) in Year 1 of their contracts after trades to acquire them.

Jalen Brunson is in the Year 3 of a four-year, $109 million pact.

But he voided the final year as part of signing a four-year, $156.5 million agreement. And Mikal Bridges is in Year 3 of a four-year, $90.9 million deal. The financial implications of a potential trade for Antetokounmpo are as significant. Just as the Bucks’ potential asking price would be.

Landing Giannis Antetokounmpo Could Prove Challening for Knicks

It is unclear if Stein is suggesting the Knicks would plan on pairing Antetokounmpo and Towns, or if they had eyes on using the latter as part of the deal to land the Bucks superstar.

The Knicks still have draft capital at their disposal.

However they are significantly more limited than they were several months ago, and the price tag on a trade for Antetokounmpo figures to be substantial. They would also have to unload several contracts to satisfy salary-matching rules without parting with any of their key pieces.

This deal could vault them closer to if not past the Boston Celtics as title favorites. But those kinds of deals are rare during the season.