Suns Trade Kevin Durant to Knicks, Land 5-Time All-Star in Blockbuster Proposal

Along with Giannis Antetokounmpo, the one NBA superstar who’s been involved in perhaps more trade rumors than anyone this spring is Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant.

“KD” was reportedly close to being shipped out of the desert near the February trade deadline and since then, the chances of him leaving the franchise have seemingly only increased.

With the NBA Finals starting on Thursday night, Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey recently crafted “At Least 1 Trade for Every Team” that isn’t competing in the championship. Bailey came up with multiple proposals including Antetokounmpo, and one very bold idea involving Durant, the New York Knicks and five-time All-Star center Karl-Anthony Towns.

‘Sizable and Vocal Contingent’ of Knicks Fans ‘Probably Wouldn’t be Too Upset’ With KAT Trade

Here’s the trade idea from Bailey:

– Knicks receive: Kevin Durant

– Suns receive: Karl-Anthony Towns, Pacome Dadiet and a 2032 first-round pick

The Knicks surprised some when they fired head coach Tom Thibodeau earlier this week, following the team’s Eastern Conference Finals loss to the Indiana Pacers.

What would even be more of a shock would be seeing New York trade away “KAT” after one season with the club.

Bailey wrote that the former No. 1 overall pick may not be missed by some Knicks fans if he were moved, however.

“The New York Knicks already fired Tom Thibodeau after losing in the conference finals, but if they’re looking for another scapegoat, Karl-Anthony Towns has certainly gotten plenty of heat around the internet the last couple days. A sizable and vocal contingent of Knicks fans probably wouldn’t be too upset to see him moved, especially if it was for KD’s expiring contract,” he wrote. “Part of the frustration with KAT is a contract that runs through 2027-28 and pays him $61 million that year (when he has a player option). This trade would obviously get the Knicks off the hook for most of that deal, while also landing them a bit more dynamic shot creator who’s more mobile on defense. For the Suns, this is another interesting guard-big duo for (Devin) Booker, especially since he and KAT are famously close friends. Getting a pick and a prospect doesn’t hurt either.”

If the Knicks-Suns proposal doesn’t come to fruition, Bailey has another idea for how to get Towns out of the Big Apple.

Another KAT Trade Proposal Sees Knicks Send Big Man to Trail Blazers, Acquire Former No. 1 Overall Pick

Here’s the second trade idea from Bailey that involves Towns:

– Trail Blazers receive: Karl-Anthony Towns

– Knicks receive: DeAndre Ayton, Matisse Thybulle, 2025 No. 11 draft pick and a 2032 first-round pick swap

While “KAT” was terrific during the regular season — earning his fifth All-Star nod and making Third Team All-NBA for the third time — his numbers dipped across the board in the playoffs.

Towns posted 24.4 points and a career-high 12.8 rebounds per game in the regular season, along with a .526/.420/.829 shooting line, before dropping to 21.4 points, 11.6 rebounds and a .488/.351/.845 line across 18 postseason contests.

On the other end, Portland Trail Blazers center DeAndre Ayton is a fellow former top pick, entering the league three years after Towns did in 2015.

“This is another KAT deal that would give the Knicks a lot more short-term flexibility. Like KD, Deandre Ayton is on an expiring contract,” Bailey wrote. “And though his career has been a little underwhelming for a former No. 1 pick, he’s averaged a double-double in every season he’s been in the league, is a more mobile defender than Towns and would still be a decent finisher for (Jalen) Brunson.”

As far as the rest of the pieces of the potential deal, the Bleacher Report writer thinks that 28-year-old Matisse Thybulle could help New York. Thybulle was a member of the Second Team All-Defense in back-to-back seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2021 and 2022 but missed the first four-plus months of the 2024-25 campaign due to a knee injury and then an ankle ailment. He suited up for 15 games with Portland this past season.

“Getting another rangy wing defender in Matisse Thybulle to join Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby, a lottery pick this summer and a future pick swap would be a nice bonus,” Bailey wrote.