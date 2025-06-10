Proposed 4-Team Trade Sends Knicks Jalen Brunson’s ‘More Viable’ No. 2 Option

New York Knicks stars Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns were the first Knicks teammates to start in the All-Star since Walt Frazier and Earl Monroe in 1975.

They were also the first two Knicks teammates to have been selected to an All-NBA team in the same year. They were also the first duo to score at least 20 points in each of the first five games of a Conference Finals since the legendary Los Angeles Lakers‘ pair of Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant.

But Brunson and Towns’ chemistry was a work in progress during their first season. Recently fired Tom Thibodeau has staggered them at times, especially in the playoffs.

With that in mind, Dan Favale of Bleacher Report proposed an all-in trade for the Knicks to land Brunson a new sidekick: Kevin Durant, a two-time champion and NBA Finals MVP.

Here is Favale’s blockbuster 4-team trade proposal:

New York Knicks receive: Kevin Durant

New Orleans Pelicans receive: Karl-Anthony Towns

Phoenix Suns receive: Dejounte Murray, Yves Missi, Kelly Olynyk, own 2026 first-round pick (via Washington’s swap rights), Indiana’s 2026 first-round pick (top-four protection, via New Orleans), New Orleans’ 2026 first-round pick (top-nine protection)

2028 first-round swap (least favorable of Brooklyn, New York and Phoenix, via New York), Toronto’s 2031 first-round pick (via New Orleans)

Washington Wizards receive: P.J. Tucker, 2027 first-round pick swap (most favorable of Milwaukee and New Orleans, with top-four protection, via New Orleans)

Kevin Durant as Jalen Brunson’s Sidekick?

While Favale acknowledged that it’s a risky trade for the Knicks, given Durant’s age, the Phoenix Suns star “remains a more viable No. 2 option” to All-NBA guard Jalen Brunson.

Durant will turn 37 in September and has only one year left on his contract. Either he’s a one-year rental or the Knicks trade for him and lock him up to an extension. Durant is eligible for a two-year, $112 million extension with the team that trades for him.

“His arrival also counts as a defensive upgrade—not just on an individual basis, but also because it spares New York from having to plan around the weaknesses of the Towns-Jalen Brunson duo.

“Dealing Towns for someone more than seven years older while also giving up a swap doesn’t sit totally right. But that 2028 pick has already been swapped, so the crux of the damage is done. And the Knicks can view KD’s shorter timeline as added long-term flexibility—particularly if he’s willing to sign an extension for less than the max,” Favale wrote.

Adding Tucker into the deal by picking up his $3.4 million team option will prevent the Knicks from getting hard-capped at the first apron, Favale added. That will give the Knicks more room to add another big man as Mitchell Robinson‘s backup and get bench depth.

Kevin Durant Nearly Became a Knick in 2019

Durant’s agent Rich Kleiman revealed in a 2024 episode of “Boardroom” that he wanted his top client to join the team he rooted for since childhood, during the 2019 NBA free agency.

Durant’s father and his uncle were on board with Kleiman until Durant chose to join his friend, Kyrie Irving, in Brooklyn instead. The superstar’s free agency decision in 2019 became a sliding-door moment in his career and NBA history.

“Let’s say this, had you gone to the Knicks after the Bay, right? And you never won a championship ever. But you went to the conference finals, maybe went to finals, maybe went to the second round of playoffs. I actually think you’d be in that [greatest players] combo quicker than because of what you did,” Kleiman said.

Durant acknowledged Kleiman’s assessment of what could have been.

“I know that was so hard for you,” Durant said to Kleiman, referring to his decision to sign with the Nets which forced Kleiman to turn his back on his beloved Knicks for two years. “That’s why I love you so much because that was the toughest thing above anything.”

Will it finally happen this time?