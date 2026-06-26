Knicks Star Reacts to Jose Alvarado Knicks News With 3 Emojis

Karl-Anthony Towns didn’t need many words to celebrate Jose Alvarado’s return to the New York Knicks.

Moments after ESPN insider Shams Charania reported Friday that Alvarado intends to sign a new three-year contract worth more than $14 million to remain with the defending NBA champions, Towns reposted the news on X with a simple message:

🇩🇴 🫱🏾‍🫲🏽🇵🇷

Three emojis—representing the Dominican Republic, a handshake and Puerto Rico—captured the bond between two teammates whose friendship became one of the feel-good stories of New York’s championship run.

Towns’ Finals Joke Comes Full Circle

The post immediately called back to one of the most memorable press conference moments of the NBA Finals.

After Alvarado helped ignite the Knicks’ historic Game 4 comeback against the San Antonio Spurs, Towns smiled before delivering a line that drew laughter throughout the room.

“I mean, it’s tough for me to be a Dominican talking about a Puerto Rican like this.”

The joke acknowledged the friendly sports rivalry between the Caribbean neighbors before Towns shifted into genuine admiration.

“He’s somebody who not only lives up to the moment, but plays with his emotion and utilizes that to his advantage. That’s a rare quality.”

Towns added that Alvarado’s passion fuels his game rather than distracting him.

“He’s a special player.”

Dominican, Puerto Rican Stars Connected New York

Towns’ latest social media reaction reflects more than appreciation for a teammate.

It celebrates two players who became cultural symbols during the Knicks’ championship season.

Towns has proudly represented his Dominican heritage throughout his NBA career, while Alvarado—a Brooklyn native of Puerto Rican and Mexican heritage—has embraced his Puerto Rican roots on and off the court.

Their friendship resonated across New York City’s Dominican and Puerto Rican communities, where basketball is woven into everyday life.

That connection remained evident after the Knicks captured their first championship in 53 years.

Alvarado joined New York’s Puerto Rican Day Parade shortly after the title run, bringing Filipino-American teammate Jordan Clarkson along for the celebration.

Before Friday’s contract news surfaced, he also traveled to Puerto Rico with the Larry O’Brien Trophy, sharing the championship with fans on the island.

Knicks Reward Championship Spark Plug

Alvarado’s return was hardly surprising.

The 28-year-old averaged 6.6 points, 3.8 assists and 1.0 steals in 28 regular-season games after arriving from the New Orleans Pelicans before the trade deadline, then became one of Mike Brown’s most trusted reserves during the playoffs.

His Game 4 performance in the Finals helped swing the series, validating Knicks president Leon Rose’s decision to acquire another ball handler behind Jalen Brunson.

Now the Knicks have rewarded Alvarado with a multiyear contract while maintaining salary-cap flexibility beneath the NBA’s second apron.

And judging by Towns’ three emojis, one of New York’s biggest stars couldn’t be happier that his Puerto Rican teammate isn’t going anywhere.