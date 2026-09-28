Karl-Anthony Towns Sends Uneasy Message on Knicks Contract Talks

Karl-Anthony Towns wants to stay with the New York Knicks. He would prefer to begin their title defense knowing he has a long-term deal in place.

Speaking at media day Monday, Towns addressed extension talks that have yet to produce an agreement.

“I’ve made it known that I want to play here. I’ve been a fan since a kid,” Towns told reporters. “I would like to get one done. I’d like to get it done and step on the floor and feel as comfortable as possible.”

He was less reassuring when asked about playing with the negotiations unresolved: “I think in this situation there’s no comfortability to be had.”

Towns’ preference is clear. The price of keeping him, and the cost of letting the uncertainty continue, remain open questions for a team preparing to defend its first NBA championship since 1973.

Towns Wants a Deal Before the Knicks Take the Floor

Towns will earn about $57 million this season and holds a player option worth roughly $61 million for 2027-28. He is eligible for an extension worth up to approximately $276 million over four years.

According to SNY, the Knicks have discussed an extension beginning in the $45 million to $50 million annual range, while The Athletic reported that Towns is open to accepting less than the maximum. The size of that discount remains unresolved. New York must also consider how a new deal would affect its ability to keep a costly championship core together without crossing the second luxury-tax apron.

Towns’ comments gave the negotiations a personal dimension. He grew up in New Jersey as a Knicks fan and helped bring a title to the city after arriving in 2024. He recently described New York as home. On Monday, he made clear that he wants his contract to match that sense of belonging.

Next Summer Could Give Towns More Leverage

There is no opening-night deadline. Towns and the Knicks can continue negotiating during the season, with June 30, 2027, the deadline to sign an extension under his current contract.

Waiting could change the bargaining picture. If Towns declines his $61 million player option next summer, he could reach unrestricted free agency.

Golden State projects to have a path to substantial cap space after Stephen Curry agreed to a below-maximum extension. That gives Towns a possible alternative to weigh, though there is no report that the Warriors intend to pursue him.

The Warriors are one of the nine teams ESPN cap analyst Bobby Marks projected that could have significant cap space in 2027. Marks made that projection while discussing Jalen Duren’s market, and it does not establish that nine teams could offer Towns the contract he wants. It does illustrate why next summer’s market could give an accomplished player another negotiating option.

The Knicks know Towns wants to stay. Towns knows he can wait. His remarks Monday put the strain of that waiting into words as New York begins another season with a championship to defend.