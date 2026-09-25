Karl-Anthony Towns Sends Clear Message Amid $272 Million Knicks Standoff

Karl-Anthony Towns did not discuss dollars, discounts or deadlines during his appearance on “The Tonight Show” this week. Still, with his contract negotiations stalled, one word carried more weight than the rest.

Home.

While recounting his childhood fascination with trading cards, the New York Knicks star described the unlikely path that eventually brought him to Madison Square Garden. Towns recalled selling a rare Tim Lincecum card to buy Beats headphones, then representing the company in Times Square during his rookie season.

The experience produced a full-circle moment. Times Square, Towns told Jimmy Fallon, “would, future, later on become my home.”

It was not a declaration about his contract. Towns never addressed the negotiations directly. But his description of New York offered a revealing glimpse of his connection to the city as the Knicks confront the difficult financial question of how long — and at what price — they can keep him.

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Karl-Anthony Towns Extension Talks Have Stalled

ESPN reported that extension talks between Towns and the Knicks have stagnated, making an agreement before training camp unlikely. The two sides have held extensive and cordial discussions without finding common ground.

Towns is eligible for a four-year extension worth approximately $272 million. He will earn about $57 million this season and holds a $61 million player option for 2027-28.

The Knicks want to keep Towns while preserving enough flexibility to manage a roster that has become increasingly expensive. Owner James Dolan has publicly expressed strong opposition to operating above the second apron, a threshold that would limit the team’s ability to make trades and improve its supporting cast.

New York has discussed contracts beginning between $45 million and $50 million annually, according to SNY. Towns is open to accepting less than the maximum, according to The Athletic, but the size of that discount remains unresolved.

That gap may be measured in millions. Towns’ attachment to New York, however, sounded unmistakable.

Towns Embraces His Place With the Knicks

Towns grew up in New Jersey as a Knicks fan before joining the franchise in 2024. After helping end New York’s 53-year championship drought, he told Fallon that the summer had been difficult to describe.

“The Knicks fan in me can’t believe I’m still hearing that the Knicks won a championship,” Towns said. “The player in me is super-excited to be part of this moment.”

His eventful summer also included marrying Jordyn Woods, with several Knicks teammates attending the wedding.

The celebration is now giving way to another title pursuit — and an unresolved negotiation that could follow Towns throughout the season. He said the Knicks must approach their defense with a “0-0” mentality and remain hungry enough to prove their doubters wrong.

Calling New York home will not bridge the financial divide by itself. But at a moment when Towns’ future has become the Knicks’ largest unanswered question, it made one part of his position clear: He already sees himself as belonging there.