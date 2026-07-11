The New York Knicks could still be in the big man market when the 2026-2027 NBA season tips off. Could that be a bad sign for Deuce McBride’s future?

Sam Quinn of CBS Sports noted the Knicks’ backup center situation as one of the biggest question marks in the NBA.

With the current free agency class looking questionable, the NBA writer believes that a trade for a bigger name later on during the season shouldn’t be ruled out.

In the event the Knicks enter the trade market, that could mean McBride might end up being the odd man out.

New York Knicks Get Trade Question For 5-Year NBA Veteran

“It wouldn’t be terribly surprising to see the Knicks dangle Deuce McBride in such a trade, either. They’re loaded with guard depth, and McBride is entering the final year of his team-friendly, three-year extension,” Quinn wrote on July 10.

“If the Knicks are going to shop for a bigger name, it might make more sense to do so during the season, when filling out roster spots is cheaper and they’d therefore have a bit more flexibility to trade for someone making actual money.”

Up top, the Knicks have Karl-Anthony Towns at the center position. Towns has had plenty of critics in the past, but he was certainly worth his paycheck from the Knicks during the 2025-2026 NBA season when it was all said and done.

Mitchell Robinson was a key backup for KAT. As expected, Robinson earned a notable raise to join the Boston Celtics in free agency.

The Knicks allowed the young Ariel Hukporti to walk in free agency, and he joined the Knicks’ Atlantic rival, the Philadelphia 76ers.

New York signed ex-Sixers center Andre Drummond. Last season, Drummond averaged 6.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game with the 76ers. The 14-year veteran has served as a quality backup since his All-Star days in Detroit.

Should The Knicks Put Deuce McBride On The Block?

The Knicks don’t have to make any snap decisions.

As the defending champions, New York can feel confident about its core group.

The 25-year-old McBride has been serving a key role for the Knicks since 2023-2024. While he shouldn’t be deemed untouchable for sentimental reasons, the Knicks don’t have to revisit this question until later in the year.

When Drummond played for the Sixers, he was more than a backup. With Joel Embiid’s injury concerns, Drummond started nearly half of the games he played over the past two seasons.

In New York, Towns exceeded 70 games in each of the last two seasons. Drummond will get a chance to lock into a backup role with the Knicks if all goes right on the health front. In that case, he could leave the front office looking at other areas in need.

McBride just wrapped up year five with the Knicks. The veteran guard appeared in 41 games in 2025-2026. He posted averages of 12.0 points, 2.6 assists, and 2.4 rebounds, while shooting 41.3% from three.