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New York Knicks Get Trade Question For 5-Year NBA Veteran

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CLEVELAND, OHIO - MAY 25: Karl-Anthony Towns #32 and Miles McBride #2 of the New York Knicks celebrate with the Bob Cousy Trophy after defeating the Cleveland Cavaliers 130-93 in Game Four of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Rocket Arena on May 25, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

The New York Knicks could still be in the big man market when the 2026-2027 NBA season tips off. Could that be a bad sign for Deuce McBride’s future?

Sam Quinn of CBS Sports noted the Knicks’ backup center situation as one of the biggest question marks in the NBA.

With the current free agency class looking questionable, the NBA writer believes that a trade for a bigger name later on during the season shouldn’t be ruled out.

In the event the Knicks enter the trade market, that could mean McBride might end up being the odd man out.

New York Knicks Get Trade Question For 5-Year NBA Veteran

Miles McBride

GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 21: Miles McBride #2 of the New York Knicks in action against the Brooklyn Nets at Madison Square Garden on January 21, 2026 in New York City. The Knicks won 120-66. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

“It wouldn’t be terribly surprising to see the Knicks dangle Deuce McBride in such a trade, either. They’re loaded with guard depth, and McBride is entering the final year of his team-friendly, three-year extension,” Quinn wrote on July 10.

“If the Knicks are going to shop for a bigger name, it might make more sense to do so during the season, when filling out roster spots is cheaper and they’d therefore have a bit more flexibility to trade for someone making actual money.”

Up top, the Knicks have Karl-Anthony Towns at the center position. Towns has had plenty of critics in the past, but he was certainly worth his paycheck from the Knicks during the 2025-2026 NBA season when it was all said and done.

Mitchell Robinson was a key backup for KAT. As expected, Robinson earned a notable raise to join the Boston Celtics in free agency.

The Knicks allowed the young Ariel Hukporti to walk in free agency, and he joined the Knicks’ Atlantic rival, the Philadelphia 76ers.

New York signed ex-Sixers center Andre Drummond. Last season, Drummond averaged 6.4 points and 8.4 rebounds per game with the 76ers. The 14-year veteran has served as a quality backup since his All-Star days in Detroit.

Should The Knicks Put Deuce McBride On The Block?

Deuce McBride, New York Knicks

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – MAY 10: Deuce McBride #2 of the New York Knicks reacts after a play against the Philadelphia 76ers during the third quarter in Game Four of the Second Round of the NBA Eastern Conference Playoffs at Xfinity Mobile Arena on May 10, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Knicks don’t have to make any snap decisions.

As the defending champions, New York can feel confident about its core group.

The 25-year-old McBride has been serving a key role for the Knicks since 2023-2024. While he shouldn’t be deemed untouchable for sentimental reasons, the Knicks don’t have to revisit this question until later in the year.

When Drummond played for the Sixers, he was more than a backup. With Joel Embiid’s injury concerns, Drummond started nearly half of the games he played over the past two seasons.

In New York, Towns exceeded 70 games in each of the last two seasons. Drummond will get a chance to lock into a backup role with the Knicks if all goes right on the health front. In that case, he could leave the front office looking at other areas in need.

McBride just wrapped up year five with the Knicks. The veteran guard appeared in 41 games in 2025-2026. He posted averages of 12.0 points, 2.6 assists, and 2.4 rebounds, while shooting 41.3% from three.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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