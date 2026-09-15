Tyler Kolek Sends Clear Message as Knicks Contract Crossroads Looms

Tyler Kolek knows where he stands.

The New York Knicks guard is entering his third NBA season on a defending champion with no shortage of backcourt options, and the margin for error is shrinking.

Kolek told the New York Post that his focus this season is on becoming more aggressive, particularly as a scorer attacking the paint. He acknowledged that he became too passive at times last year and said he wants to create more pressure on defenses before making plays for others.

“Early on in the season, I was finishing at a high level. And then later on in the year, I was getting in there, maybe I was looking a little too passive,” Kolek told The Post. “So just looking for my shot, being more aggressive in the paint, and then that opens everything else up. Having the defense collapse, and then finding sprays for our guys.”

That sounds like an ordinary developmental goal.

For Kolek, it is more than that.

The 25-year-old is entering what could become a defining season for his future in New York, with a contract decision eventually looming and a championship roster already crowded with guards who have established roles.

Tyler Kolek Knows What Must Change

Kolek showed real growth last season.

He averaged 4.4 points and 2.7 assists in 11.7 minutes across 62 games while shooting 43.5% from the field and 38.6% from 3-point range. Those numbers represented clear improvement from his rookie season, when he shot just 32.9% overall and 29.8% from deep.

He also had stretches when his passing and pace gave New York a different dimension, especially during the Knicks’ NBA Cup run.

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But his role disappeared after the Knicks acquired Jose Alvarado in February. Alvarado eventually became a trusted part of New York’s title rotation and re-signed this summer on a three-year deal worth more than $14 million.

That changed the equation for Kolek.

Knicks Backcourt Leaves Little Room for Error

New York’s guard depth is substantial.

Jalen Brunson owns the offense. Alvarado brings pressure defense and postseason trust. Miles McBride offers two-way reliability. Jordan Clarkson supplies veteran scoring. Landry Shamet gives the Knicks shooting, while Mikal Bridges absorbs major perimeter minutes.

Kolek cannot simply wait for minutes to appear.

He has to force his way into them.

That helps explain why his comments about attacking the paint matter. Kolek has studied Brunson closely, particularly how the Knicks star uses floaters, midrange shots and angles around the rim to score efficiently despite being undersized. Kolek told the Post that creating that kind of pressure can collapse a defense and open the passing windows that remain his best NBA skill.

For Kolek, better scoring may be the pathway to unlocking his playmaking.

Contract Decision Raises Stakes

The timing is significant.

Kolek is playing this season on a modest salary, but New York will eventually have to decide how strongly it still believes in his long-term development. On a team built to repeat immediately, every roster spot — and every young contract — has value.

That matters because the Knicks’ roster is heavier on guards than centers.

New York replaced Mitchell Robinson with veteran Andre Drummond, who signed a one-year deal to back up Karl-Anthony Towns. But behind those two, the Knicks do not have another proven NBA center on a standard contract. Robinson’s departure removed one of the frontcourt pieces that helped anchor New York’s championship run.

Kolek Could Become Part of a Center Trade Package

If the Knicks decide they need another playable big before the trade deadline, Kolek could naturally become part of the conversation.

At 25, on a cheap contract and with two NBA seasons of development behind him, Kolek could appeal to a rebuilding team looking for a young point guard. New York also has enough backcourt depth to withstand losing him, with Brunson, Alvarado, McBride, Clarkson and Shamet all competing for guard minutes.

That does not mean the Knicks are shopping Kolek. There has been no indication they are.

But roster construction creates pressure of its own.

If Kolek forces his way into Mike Brown’s rotation, his inexpensive contract becomes increasingly valuable to a team operating near the apron. If he remains buried behind more established guards, that same contract could instead become useful salary in a package for the kind of frontcourt depth New York may need during another title run.

That is why this season carries more weight than a normal third-year developmental campaign.

Kolek’s message is clear: He knows he has to become more aggressive, particularly as a scorer, to unlock the playmaking that has always been his strongest skill.

Now he has to prove he deserves a place in New York’s rotation before the Knicks decide his greatest value might be helping them fill a need somewhere else.