Cavaliers’ New Addition Could Be Their Version of OG Anunoby

The Cleveland Cavaliers will have their own version of OG Anunoby on their team for the upcoming season, according to a Cleveland reporter.

According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, the Cavaliers now have a potential lethal two-way player in Peyton Watson, likening him to Anunoby, who was a key cog in the reigning NBA champions New York Knicks’ title run last season.

Watson arrived in Cleveland via sign-and-trade with the Denver Nuggets.

“Watson is a more capable offensive player. He has a more well-rounded skill set — and it will be up to Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson and staff to find Watson’s best fit at that end of the floor,” Fedor wrote in his report. “But will he get enough touches? Is there room to be something other than an onlooker and standstill shooter? Will Cleveland try to stagger Watson’s playing time, giving him a chance to be more involved with the second unit? These are all questions worth monitoring, especially in the first few months.”

“Multiple members of the organization have brought up a similar role to Minnesota swingman Jaden McDaniels, New York’s OG Anunoby, Portland pest Toumani Camara, and Miami’s Andrew Wiggins, the bouncy athletic swingman who adapted his style and stepped into a stopper role during Golden State’s 2022 title run,” he added.

Peyton Watson, OG Anunoby Share Similarities

Both players excel as long, bouncy, athletic wings capable of locking down multiple positions and disrupting opposing offenses.

The Cavaliers secured Watson to a four-year, $88 million contract that includes a player option and a trade kicker.

As part of the core structure, the Cavaliers sent forward Max Strus to the Clippers. To compensate the Nuggets for losing their restricted free agent, Denver received an unprotected 2031 first-round draft pick from Cleveland, a 2032 second-round pick (via Sacramento), and power forward Julian Reese from the Wizards, whom Denver waived.

Cleveland also cleared the necessary cap space to hand the breakout defender his desired $22 million annual salary while positioning him as a defensive anchor in their starting lineup next to Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley.

Cavaliers’ Peyton Watson Could Replicate OG Anunoby’s Impact

Peyton Watson could replicate OG Anunoby’s contribution to the Knicks in their championship run.

Anunoby established himself as a premier two-way star and a cornerstone of the Knicks’ historic championship run.

In the regular season, he anchored the team’s defense while averaging 16.7 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.6 steals, and shooting 38.6% from three-point range across 67 games. He elevated his game in the postseason, averaging 20.1 points per game and proving to be an invaluable second scoring option behind Jalen Brunson.

Anunoby’s impact culminated in the NBA Finals against the San Antonio Spurs, where he averaged 21.2 points and delivered legendary clutch moments, including a game-saving block and a historic Game 4 winning tip-in, to help secure the Knicks’ first NBA title in 53 years.

Watson could match up with Anunoby for next season, considering that the Cavaliers and the Knicks played each other in the Eastern Conference Finals last season. The Knicks swept Cleveland en route to the NBA Finals.

During the 2025-2026 NBA season, Watson, who won an NBA championship in 2023, had a breakout year, averaging 14.6 points, 4.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game for the Nuggets.

Cleveland is banking on another two-way leap for Watson next season.