Knicks Take Closer Look at Fast-Rising Big East Star as Mitchell Robinson Questions Loom

As the New York Knicks balance an NBA Finals appearance with preparations for the 2026 NBA Draft, the franchise is set to take a closer look at one of the fastest-rising prospects in this year’s class.

According to Eye on the Storm Podcast host David Berov, reigning Big East Player of the Year Zuby Ejiofor will work out for the Knicks on Saturday. The workout comes as New York evaluates potential frontcourt additions amid uncertainty surrounding the future of veteran center Mitchell Robinson.

Ejiofor has steadily climbed draft boards following a standout senior season at St. John’s and has recently worked out for the Toronto Raptors, Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies. He reportedly has several additional workouts scheduled before the June 23 NBA Draft.

Knicks Evaluating Frontcourt Depth Ahead of NBA Draft

The Knicks own the No. 24, No. 31 and No. 55 overall picks in the draft, giving team president Leon Rose three opportunities to add affordable talent to a roster built around championship aspirations.

While New York’s starting lineup remains under contract, much of the team’s bench depth faces uncertain futures this offseason. Robinson is headed toward unrestricted free agency, and although league insiders expect the Knicks to make a strong effort to retain him, the team’s salary-cap situation complicates matters.

With the Knicks operating near the NBA’s restrictive second apron, adding a young center on a rookie-scale contract could provide valuable roster flexibility around a core featuring Jalen Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Mikal Bridges, OG Anunoby and Josh Hart.

NBA.com’s John Schuhmann recently suggested the Knicks could prioritize experienced upperclassmen who can contribute immediately rather than purely developmental prospects.

Zuby Ejiofor Emerged as One of College Basketball’s Top Big Men

Ejiofor’s rise has been one of the most impressive stories in college basketball over the past several seasons.

After beginning his collegiate career at Kansas, the 6-foot-9 center transferred to St. John’s, where he spent three seasons helping transform the Red Storm program under Hall of Fame coach Rick Pitino.

This season, Ejiofor averaged 16.3 points and 7.3 rebounds while earning Big East Player of the Year honors. He played a major role in helping St. John’s capture back-to-back Big East championships and return to national prominence.

Beyond his production, NBA scouts have been intrigued by Ejiofor’s physical tools and relentless motor.

At the NBA Draft Combine, he measured 6-foot-7½ without shoes, weighed 245 pounds and posted a 7-foot-2 wingspan with an 8-foot-11 standing reach.

Draft Experts See Strong NBA Fit for Ejiofor

ESPN draft analyst Jeremy Woo recently projected Ejiofor to the Cleveland Cavaliers with the No. 29 overall pick, describing him as a rotational energy big who has generated considerable interest around the league.

Woo noted that Ejiofor’s combination of toughness, rebounding ability and physicality makes him an appealing option for teams seeking frontcourt depth and immediate competitiveness.

The Knicks are also evaluating other big men in the draft. In his latest mock draft, Woo projected Houston freshman Chris Cenac Jr. to New York at No. 24 overall, citing the teenager’s size, mobility and long-term upside.

With Robinson’s free agency looming and New York firmly in win-now mode, Saturday’s workout could give the Knicks a closer look at a prospect who checks many of the boxes they value: experience, toughness, productivity and a proven history of winning.