Thunder Linked to Aaron Wiggins Trade Ahead of 2026 NBA Draft

The Oklahoma City Thunder have been forced to head back to the drawing board after their quest to repeat as NBA champions was stymied by the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals. The Thunder still have a ton of talent and draft assets at their disposal, but while they are in an enviable position, the front office needs to make sure it presses the right buttons this offseason.

In their quest to upgrade their roster, Oklahoma City may have to move on from some of its current players. One guy whose name has popped up in trade rumors is guard Aaron Wiggins after his minutes were stolen from him by Ajay Mitchell. With reports suggesting that the Thunder are looking to move up the board in the 2026 NBA Draft, one insider recently linked Wiggins to the Brooklyn Nets, as they are interested in swinging a trade for him.

Aaron Wiggins Linked to Nets Trade

Among all the intel in today's story on @ClutchPoints, we have learned that the Nets have interest in Thunder wing Aaron Wiggins. The Thunder own the 12th and 17th picks and are trying to move into the top 10. The Nets own the 6th pick. More below: https://t.co/o7MehWtN7h — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) June 17, 2026

For all the assets the Thunder have had at their disposal (and still do have), they have done a remarkable job at unearthing some diamonds in the rough in recent years. Wiggins is a prime example of that, as he has gone from being the No. 55 overall pick in the 2021 NBA Draft to becoming a key piece of OKC’s rotation.

After enjoying a breakout campaign last year, Wiggins struggled to reach the same heights this season (9.4 PPG, 3.1 RPG, 1.7 APG, 43.1 FG%). Still, he only really lost his role in the rotation come playoff time because of how well Mitchell (another diamond in the rough) was playing. With a more consistent role, Wiggins could conceivably take another step forward.

With Mitchell cementing himself as a key part of Oklahoma City’s future, the front office could look to move on from Wiggins this offseason. According to reports, the Nets have shown interest in him as it attempts to load up their roster for the upcoming campaign. With OKC looking to move into the top-10 in the 2026 draft, and Brooklyn owning the No. 6 overall pick, NBA insider Brett Siegel laid out the blueprint for a potential trade here.

“The Nets are said to have interest in Thunder wing Aaron Wiggins, so perhaps there could be a deal worked out where Oklahoma City moves up to No. 6 in exchange for Wiggins, the No. 12 pick, and the No. 17 pick,” Siegel reported. “Would Brooklyn actually do this and move out of the top 10? That is unknown.”

Should the Thunder Trade Aaron Wiggins to the Nets?

A trade between these two squads would likely be a little bit more complex than outlined by Siegel, but it’s fair to note that they are both in a unique position to help each other. The Nets want Wiggins, and the No. 6 overall pick could be exactly the sort of spot where the Thunder want to land in the 2026 draft.

Brooklyn has shown every indication that it is going to be aggressive this offseason, but does that involve moving off this pick? It would likely depend on how the board falls ahead of them, which means Oklahoma City may have to begin working on some contingency plans in the event the Nets decide to stand pat. This deal would certainly make sense for OKC, but it will ultimately depend on whether or not Brooklyn is willing to unload this pick.