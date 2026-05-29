Will Ajay Mitchell Be Back for Game 7? Thunder Guard’s Latest Status

Oklahoma City Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell does not yet have an official Game 7 injury designation, but his return remains uncertain after he was ruled out for Game 6 against the San Antonio Spurs with a right soleus strain.

The Thunder lost Game 6 118-91, and Mitchell’s uncertain status took centerstage for nervous fans.

That is the cleanest read on Mitchell’s status entering the Thunder’s latest high-stakes stretch. The NBA’s official injury report for Game 6 listed Mitchell as out with a right soleus strain, while Jalen Williams was questionable with a left hamstring injury-management strain and Thomas Sorber remained out due to right ACL surgical recovery.

That wording matters: “next chance” is not the same thing as “expected to play.” It simply means he has already been ruled out for Game 6, and the schedule gives him one more opportunity.

Ajay Mitchell Has Missed 3 Straight Thunder Playoff Games

Mitchell has now missed three consecutive games since suffering the injury during the Western Conference Finals. Mitchell sustained the injury in Game 2, aggravated it in Game 3 and then left Game 3 without returning. He was subsequently ruled out for Game 4, beginning what has become a multi-game absence.

The Thunder have described the issue as a right soleus strain on the official injury report. The soleus is part of the calf complex, which makes this a tricky injury for a guard whose role depends on burst, balance, defensive slides and change-of-direction movement.

There is no public Thunder timetable indicating Mitchell will be ready by Game 7. Until Oklahoma City upgrades him from out — or at least lists him as questionable — the safer read is that his availability is unresolved and probably trending more toward wait-and-see than imminent return.

That is especially important because Game 7 arrives with limited recovery time after Game 6.

Why Mitchell’s Game 7 Status Matters for the Thunder

Mitchell is not a fringe injury-report name for Oklahoma City. He started seven playoff games while filling in for Williams and had averaged 15.1 points and 4.3 assists in the postseason.

That production matters because the Thunder have been managing more than one perimeter injury at once. Williams’ hamstring issue has already shifted Oklahoma City’s rotation, and Mitchell’s absence removes another ball-handler who can attack closeouts, organize second-unit possessions and defend at the point of attack.

Without Mitchell, Oklahoma City has leaned more heavily on Jared McCain, Alex Caruso, Cason Wallace and Isaiah Joe.

That group gives Mark Daigneault options, but not a one-for-one Mitchell replacement. Caruso brings defense and postseason poise. Wallace can pressure the ball. McCain gives OKC scoring juice. Joe spaces the floor. Mitchell’s value is that he blends several of those traits while also giving the Thunder another downhill creator when Shai Gilgeous-Alexander faces extra defensive attention.

The Thunder have survived absences before because of their depth, but Game 7 would compress the rotation and magnify every matchup. Against a Spurs team built around Victor Wembanyama’s rim protection and length, having another guard who can get into the paint is not a luxury. It changes the quality of shots Oklahoma City can create late in the clock.

The Bottom Line on Mitchell’s Game 7 Availability

As of the latest available reporting, Mitchell has not been ruled in or out for Game 7. The confirmed facts are that he was out for Game 6, the injury is a right soleus strain, and Game 7 would be his next possible return date if Oklahoma City needs it.

So, will Ajay Mitchell be back for Game 7?

Possible, but not something Thunder fans should assume yet. The meaningful signal will be whether Oklahoma City upgrades him on the next official injury report. If Mitchell remains out, the Thunder will again need Caruso, Wallace, McCain and Joe to cover the guard minutes around Gilgeous-Alexander while Williams’ own hamstring status continues to shape the rotation.