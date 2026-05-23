Thunder Announce Bad Injury News to Key Player Amid Jalen Williams Uncertainty

The Oklahoma City Thunder overcame the absence of Jalen Williams — and a 15-0 deficit to begin the contest — to capture a pivotal Game 3 victory over the Spurs in San Antonio on Friday night, but more health issues have arisen in the aftermath of the Thunder grabbing a 2-1 series lead.

Tim McMahon of ESPN reported on Saturday, May 23 that key Williams replacement Ajay Mitchell is destined for the injury report with an issue that the team has not disclosed as of yet.

“Thunder guard Ajay Mitchell will be listed on the Game 4 injury report, but coach Mark Daigneault declined to give any details on his ailment,” McMahon posted on X.

Ajay Mitchell Primary Scoring Option for Thunder in Jalen Williams’ Absence

A second-round pick (No. 38 overall) in 2024, Mitchell elevated into a major role for the Thunder during just his second season in 2025-26.

As Williams battled injury concerns on and off all year long, Mitchell stepped up and appeared in 57 games, earning 16 starts along the way. He played 25.8 minutes per game and averaged 13.6 points, 3.6 assists and 3.3 rebounds on 48.5 percent shooting and 34.7 percent from behind the 3-point line. Mitchell finished the campaign fifth in NBA Sixth Man of the Year voting.

His excellent play continued into the postseason, during which Mitchell has averaged more than 15 points per game along with approximately 4.3 assists and 3.7 rebounds. Mitchell played more than 30 minutes per night, scoring 22.5 points, dishing out 6.0 assists and grabbing 3.0 rebounds in the Thunder’s four-game sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers in Round 2, during which Williams sat out every contest.

Jalen Williams’ Persistent Injury Concerns Render Ajay Mitchell Crucial Component to Thunder’s Success

Williams was the Thunder’s second-best player and No. 2 offensive option on their way to a championship in 2024-25, and Mitchell is clearly the team’s first choice to fill in for Williams when he can’t go. Thus, if Mitchell can’t play, Oklahoma City could face a serious problem moving forward in the series.

Williams sat out 49 regular-season games with various injuries, including a lingering wrist problem that plagued him during the 2025 playoffs and multiple soft-tissue concerns that popped up during the most recent campaign. He has played in just four contests in these playoffs and missed Game 3 in San Antonio after re-aggravating a previous hamstring injury in Game 2.

The Thunder listed Williams as questionable coming into Friday night’s contest and ultimately chose to sit him out. It is unclear whether he will be healthy enough to participate at all in the Western Conference Finals moving forward, which renders Mitchell’s availability that much more crucial for Oklahoma City’s success.

San Antonio will host the Thunder for Game 4 on Sunday. The Spurs have also battled injuries to key players this series, as De’Aaron Fox sat out the first two games with an ankle injury and tweaked the joint again on Friday night. Standout rookie Dylan Harper also left Game 2 with an adductor injury but was able to go in Game 3. However, he played just 17 minutes and scored just six points.