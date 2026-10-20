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Bad News For OKC Thunder in Season Opener As 3 Young Players Are Out

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Oklahoma City Thunder v Houston Rockets
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HOUSTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 15: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder reacts during the game against the Houston Rockets at Toyota Center on October 15, 2026 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kenneth Richmond/Getty Images)

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be without three of their young guys, including two who are expected to play serviceable minutes this season.

According to the team’s official injury report, the Thunder will be missing Nikola Topic, and rookies Otega Oweh and Thomas Sorber. 

The Thunder opened the 2026-2027 NBA regular season on Tuesday, on the road against the San Antonio Spurs at the Frost Bank Center.

Oweh will miss the entire 2026-2027 NBA season after suffering a ruptured right Achilles tendon. The devastating, non-contact injury occurred during the Thunder’s preseason game against the Indiana Pacers on Oct. 13.

Topic is currently out of action as he continues to recover from offseason back surgery. The 21-year-old Serbian point guard, who was selected 12th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, has faced an incredibly challenging start to his professional career due to consecutive, severe medical setbacks. 

He missed his entire rookie season after suffering a partially torn ACL in his left knee prior to being drafted. After completing his knee rehabilitation, his career was put on hold again during the 2025-2026 preseason when he was diagnosed with testicular cancer.

Topic underwent a minimally invasive lumbar microdiscectomy to repair a bulging disc in his lower back. The Thunder medical staff initially expected him to be fully ready by the start of training camp, but he experienced lingering limitations that kept him sidelined through the 2026 Summer League and preseason.

Promising Center Will Not Play Against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs

San Antonio Spurs v Oklahoma City Thunder - Game Seven
GettyOKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – MAY 30: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder drives to the basket against Victor Wembanyama #1 of the San Antonio Spurs during the third quarter in Game Seven of the NBA Western Conference Finals at Paycom Center on May 30, 2026 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Thunder center Thomas Sorber remains out indefinitely as he recovers from right knee surgery. 

After a foot injury ended his collegiate season at Georgetown, Sorber suffered a torn ACL in his right knee during a September 2025 workout, forcing him to miss the entire 2025-26 NBA season. 

His recovery was complicated by a subsequent minor arthroscopic procedure on that same knee in July 2026, causing him to miss the regular season opener.

Thunder General Manager Sam Presti noted that the cumulative time missed from these combined injuries has limited Sorber’s progression, causing him to miss the entirety of the 2026 preseason.

Thomas Sorber Gets Praise From Thunder GM Sam Presti

2025 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot
GettyLAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JULY 16: Thomas Sorber #12 of the Oklahoma City Thunder poses for a portrait during the 2025 NBA Rookie Photo Shoot at UNLV on July 16, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada.(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The Thunder have been anticipating Thomas Sorber’s NBA debut since last season. While they have to wait, Presti has always been impressed with Sorber’s physical tools, including his 6’10” height and 7’6″ wingspan.

“Yeah, Thomas, he’s really impressed me,” Presti said last June. “I think Mark talked about this as well, but we have some experience with some of our younger guys not being able to play in games their rookie year, and he just dove into his rehab. His work capacity has impressed me. Obviously all the reasons we drafted him, just great ability to pass, he’s physical, and I think his body’s gotten better through this year.”

“He’s made great progress, he looks great, and I think his — like he’s really demonstrated great professional habits for a young player and very excited to get him back out on the floor.”

Despite the injuries, the Thunder will still have their core players such as two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren, among others.

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Bad News For OKC Thunder in Season Opener As 3 Young Players Are Out

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