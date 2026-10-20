Bad News For OKC Thunder in Season Opener As 3 Young Players Are Out

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be without three of their young guys, including two who are expected to play serviceable minutes this season.

According to the team’s official injury report, the Thunder will be missing Nikola Topic, and rookies Otega Oweh and Thomas Sorber.

The Thunder opened the 2026-2027 NBA regular season on Tuesday, on the road against the San Antonio Spurs at the Frost Bank Center.

Oweh will miss the entire 2026-2027 NBA season after suffering a ruptured right Achilles tendon. The devastating, non-contact injury occurred during the Thunder’s preseason game against the Indiana Pacers on Oct. 13.

Topic is currently out of action as he continues to recover from offseason back surgery. The 21-year-old Serbian point guard, who was selected 12th overall in the 2024 NBA Draft, has faced an incredibly challenging start to his professional career due to consecutive, severe medical setbacks.

He missed his entire rookie season after suffering a partially torn ACL in his left knee prior to being drafted. After completing his knee rehabilitation, his career was put on hold again during the 2025-2026 preseason when he was diagnosed with testicular cancer.

Topic underwent a minimally invasive lumbar microdiscectomy to repair a bulging disc in his lower back. The Thunder medical staff initially expected him to be fully ready by the start of training camp, but he experienced lingering limitations that kept him sidelined through the 2026 Summer League and preseason.

Promising Center Will Not Play Against Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs

Thunder center Thomas Sorber remains out indefinitely as he recovers from right knee surgery.

After a foot injury ended his collegiate season at Georgetown, Sorber suffered a torn ACL in his right knee during a September 2025 workout, forcing him to miss the entire 2025-26 NBA season.

His recovery was complicated by a subsequent minor arthroscopic procedure on that same knee in July 2026, causing him to miss the regular season opener.

Thunder General Manager Sam Presti noted that the cumulative time missed from these combined injuries has limited Sorber’s progression, causing him to miss the entirety of the 2026 preseason.

Thomas Sorber Gets Praise From Thunder GM Sam Presti

The Thunder have been anticipating Thomas Sorber’s NBA debut since last season. While they have to wait, Presti has always been impressed with Sorber’s physical tools, including his 6’10” height and 7’6″ wingspan.

“Yeah, Thomas, he’s really impressed me,” Presti said last June. “I think Mark talked about this as well, but we have some experience with some of our younger guys not being able to play in games their rookie year, and he just dove into his rehab. His work capacity has impressed me. Obviously all the reasons we drafted him, just great ability to pass, he’s physical, and I think his body’s gotten better through this year.”

“He’s made great progress, he looks great, and I think his — like he’s really demonstrated great professional habits for a young player and very excited to get him back out on the floor.”

Despite the injuries, the Thunder will still have their core players such as two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jalen Williams, and Chet Holmgren, among others.