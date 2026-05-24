Bad News For The Thunder As ‘The Extender’ Set To Referee Game 4 Vs Spurs

The OKC Thunder has a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs, but one thing may throw a monkey wrench into their plans to take a 3-1 lead.

Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals will see veteran referee Scott Foster, who is known to NBA fans as “The Extender,” officiate the game.

Foster earned the nickname from fans who believe he is constantly assigned to playoff elimination games to extend the series.

Foster is one of the NBA’s longest-tenured referees, having officiated games since 1994. He has also called more than 20 NBA Finals games.

He is also known for his public feud with Chris Paul, who retired this season without an NBA championship. Paul played for the Thunder in the 2019-2020 NBA season and mentored the now two-time NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. He also played for the Spurs in the 2024-2025 season.

Foster will be the crew chief in Game 4. He is joined by Curtis Blair (referee), Nick Buchert (umpire), and Brent Barnaky (alternate).

Officiating has been one of the talking points in the series as fans feel there have been some questionable non-calls throughout the series.

The Thunder has won back-to-back games after the Spurs took Game 1 in double overtime via Victor Wembanyama’s incredible performance of 41 points and 24 rebounds.

Thunder Set To Miss Crucial Piece in Game 4

The Thunder will be without Ajay Mitchell, a crucial offensive piece for the team in the playoffs, during Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Spurs.

Mitchell was diagnosed with a calf strain after exiting the third quarter of Game 3, which the Thunder still won.

Without Mitchell in Game 3, OKC leaned on the on-ball creation of Jared McCain late in the game to steer the Thunder to an impressive win.

Mitchell started for the Thunder in Game 3, in place of the injured Jalen Williams, who had a hamstring strain in the game prior. Williams is questionable ahead of Game 4.

Mitchell has been the starter whenever Williams is out of the game in the playoffs. He broke out in the second round against the Lakers, averaging 22.1 points per game in four games to take over the on-ball production outside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

The sophomore guard finished fifth in the Sixth Man of the Year voting and has shown flashes of being a star this season.

Nevertheless, the Thunder’s depth has been a big part of their playoff run. OKC’s bench has outscored the Spurs’ bench, 183-64. In Game 3 alone, the Thunder tallied 76 points off the bench, while the Spurs only had 23.

Thunder Enters Game 4 Undefeated On The Road

The Thunder is currently 10-1 in the playoffs and has been undefeated in road games at 5-0.

The Thunder swept the first and second rounds against the Phoenix Suns and the LA Lakers, respectively.

Game 1 was the first time OKC lost in the playoffs and the Spurs took two overtime games to get them. Game 4 of the series will be on Sunday, May 24, in San Antonio.