Draymond Green Brings Huge Challenge To New OKC Thunder Starter After Dort Trade

The OKC Thunder has traded away one of its household names over the past few years, as Lu Dort was dealt to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for three second-round picks as part of a three-way deal that shipped 2024 NBA Draft top pick Zaccharie Risacher to the Dallas Mavericks.

Without Dort, the Thunder may have lost a hefty amount of versatility, according to four-time NBA champion Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors. Green said on his podcast that Dort would leave a gaping hole in the Thunder’s starting five, before expressing his lack of trust for Cason Wallace to be a fitting replacement for the former All-Defensive First Team player.

“Lu Dort’s a big loss for OKC, he’s one of their better defenders,” Green said. “I don’t know that Cason Wallace has that versatility.”

Lu Dort, Cason Wallace Have Contrasting Performances Last Season

Wallace had a stellar breakout defensive season for the Thunder in their 2025-2026 NBA campaign, highlighted by a selection to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team.

Wallace played in 77 games, 58 of which he started, averaging 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.95 steals in 26.6 minutes per game.

He led the entire NBA in total steals with 150 and carried that momentum into the postseason, helping push the Thunder deep into the Western Conference Finals.

Wallace was the Thunder’s second-best player in Game 7 of the West Finals against the San Antonio Spurs, where he recorded 17 points, seven rebounds, and four assists, albeit in a losing effort.

Meanwhile, Dort’s numbers have dipped over the past season. He averaged 8.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game across 69 regular-season games before those numbers fell to 5.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists over 15 games during the 2026 postseason.

With Dort gone, the Thunder is expected to field a starting lineup consisting of two-time reigning Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cason Wallace, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, and Isaiah Hartenstein.

Why The OKC Thunder Traded Lu Dort?

The Thunder traded Lu Dort to primarily get relief from the dreaded second apron in the upcoming 2026-2027 NBA season.

The Thunder slashed over $224 million in salary and tax in their roster for next season, putting them under the second apron.

“Oklahoma City has now acquired seven second-round picks this offseason, shed $224 million in payroll and tax and positioned themselves comfortably under the second apron via the trades of Dort, Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins,” ESPN’s Shams Charania, who broke the news on Sunday morning, said.

Charania also commended the Thunder for getting assets out of the expiring deal of Dort. The Thunder exercised his $17.7 million team option for the 2026-2027 season before deciding to trade him.

“Rather than simply declining Dort’s $17.7 million team option to save the money, the Thunder picked it up, acquired three future assets, created a $17M trade exception and place their 2025 championship stalwart in position for a new long-term deal in Atlanta, which was not viable in OKC,” Charania said.

The Thunder are still seen as the top favorite to win the title next season, according to multiple betting sites. However, it is all still early to tell.