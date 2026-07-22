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Draymond Green Brings Huge Challenge To New OKC Thunder Starter After Dort Trade

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CLEVELAND, OHIO - JANUARY 19: Guard Luguentz Dort #5 of the Oklahoma City Thunder celebrates during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena on January 19, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio. The Thunder defeated the Cavaliers 136-104. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The OKC Thunder has traded away one of its household names over the past few years, as Lu Dort was dealt to the Atlanta Hawks in exchange for three second-round picks as part of a three-way deal that shipped 2024 NBA Draft top pick Zaccharie Risacher to the Dallas Mavericks

Without Dort, the Thunder may have lost a hefty amount of versatility, according to four-time NBA champion Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors. Green said on his podcast that Dort would leave a gaping hole in the Thunder’s starting five, before expressing his lack of trust for Cason Wallace to be a fitting replacement for the former All-Defensive First Team player. 

“Lu Dort’s a big loss for OKC, he’s one of their better defenders,” Green said. “I don’t know that Cason Wallace has that versatility.”

Lu Dort, Cason Wallace Have Contrasting Performances Last Season

Utah Jazz v Oklahoma City Thunder - Emirates NBA Cup

GettyOKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – DECEMBER 3: Cason Wallace #22 celebrates with teammates Isaiah Joe #11 and Luguentz Dort #5 of the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half against the Utah Jazz at Paycom Center on December 3, 2024 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Photo by Joshua Gateley/Getty Images)

Wallace had a stellar breakout defensive season for the Thunder in their 2025-2026 NBA campaign, highlighted by a selection to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team.

Wallace played in 77 games, 58 of which he started, averaging 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists, and 1.95 steals in 26.6 minutes per game. 

He led the entire NBA in total steals with 150 and carried that momentum into the postseason, helping push the Thunder deep into the Western Conference Finals. 

Wallace was the Thunder’s second-best player in Game 7 of the West Finals against the San Antonio Spurs, where he recorded 17 points, seven rebounds, and four assists, albeit in a losing effort. 

Meanwhile, Dort’s numbers have dipped over the past season. He averaged 8.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game across 69 regular-season games before those numbers fell to 5.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists over 15 games during the 2026 postseason.

With Dort gone, the Thunder is expected to field a starting lineup consisting of two-time reigning Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cason Wallace, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, and Isaiah Hartenstein. 

Why The OKC Thunder Traded Lu Dort?

San Antonio Spurs v Oklahoma City Thunder - Game Seven

GettyOKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – MAY 30: Luguentz Dort #5 of the Oklahoma City Thunder reacts during Game Seven of the NBA Western Conference Finals at Paycom Center on May 30, 2026 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The Thunder traded Lu Dort to primarily get relief from the dreaded second apron in the upcoming 2026-2027 NBA season. 

The Thunder slashed over $224 million in salary and tax in their roster for next season, putting them under the second apron. 

“Oklahoma City has now acquired seven second-round picks this offseason, shed $224 million in payroll and tax and positioned themselves comfortably under the second apron via the trades of Dort, Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins,” ESPN’s Shams Charania, who broke the news on Sunday morning, said.

Charania also commended the Thunder for getting assets out of the expiring deal of Dort. The Thunder exercised his $17.7 million team option for the 2026-2027 season before deciding to trade him. 

“Rather than simply declining Dort’s $17.7 million team option to save the money, the Thunder picked it up, acquired three future assets, created a $17M trade exception and place their 2025 championship stalwart in position for a new long-term deal in Atlanta, which was not viable in OKC,” Charania said.

The Thunder are still seen as the top favorite to win the title next season, according to multiple betting sites. However, it is all still early to tell. 

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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Draymond Green Brings Huge Challenge To New OKC Thunder Starter After Dort Trade

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