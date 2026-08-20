Chet Holmgren Brings Good News For Bounce-Back Season With OKC Thunder

Chet Holmgren has been working on a revenge season with the Oklahoma City Thunder after a lackluster showing in the NBA Playoffs last season.

As the offseason rolls on, Holmgren has delivered some good news for the Thunder as he works on getting better next season.

In his exclusive interview with ClutchPoints’ Tomer Azarly, Holmgren expressed what he has been doing in the offseason.

“I’m excited. I mean, I’ve been on the court all summer,” Holmgren said. “I’m excited to get back to OKC with the guys and get back to work.”

Chet Holmgren Comes Off A Disappointing Playoff Run

During the 2026 NBA playoff run, Holmgren averaged 14.9 points, 8.2 rebounds, and 1.5 blocks across 15 games for the Thunder, which lost to the San Antonio Spurs in heartbreaking fashion in the Western Conference Finals.

Holmgren recorded just 4 points and 4 rebounds on 1-of-2 field goal attempts and 2-of-4 free throws in 33 minutes during the Thunder’s 111-103 Game 7 loss to the Spurs in the Western Conference Finals.

He failed to attempt a single shot in the second half and was benched late in the game as he was outplayed by the Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama.

During the 2025-2026 regular season, Holmgren played 69 games for the Thunder, averaging 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 1.9 blocks per game while earning his first career All-Star selection and first All-NBA Third Team selection.

Holmgren is expected to avenge his rough performance next season after receiving numerous criticisms about his game.

Chet Holmgren Has Full Trust From The OKC Thunder

Chet Holmgren will be having a heavier responsibility next season as the Thunder has undergone numerous changes this offseason.

In his interview with ESPN, Holmgren opened up about his feelings about the Thunder’s offseason deals, which paved the way for the exits of Lu Dort, Aaron Wiggins, and Isaiah Joe.

“That’s how the business of this game goes,” Holmgren said at a USA Basketball Foundation charity event. “No team, all 17 guys, sticks together forever. But it doesn’t make it hurt less when you see guys go. At the same time, I’m excited for [Dort and Wiggins] and the opportunity they’re going to have in Atlanta. I’m happy for whatever major milestones they reach over there.”

“I have complete trust in our team and the moves they make. I trust what they’re doing is to get it right. It’s my job to be in the gym all summer to get my stuff right.”

Him, two-time Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams will be heavily relied on next season.

The Thunder will be looking to regain the championship they first got in 2025 after surviving the Indiana Pacers in the NBA Finals.

“We learned the same lesson [in 2026] as the year that we won it: It was almost more of a reminder of just how hard it is to accomplish, and how much goes into it,” Holmgren said. “There is no guarantee. You can put in all the work and still come up short. At the end of the day, you have to be okay with putting in the work with no guaranteed outcome. We came up short this year. That doesn’t change the process.”

The Thunder are still one of the favorites to win it all, but it will remain an uphill battle.