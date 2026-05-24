Thunder’s Chet Holmgren Sends 3-Word Message On How To Stop Victor Wembanyama

The OKC Thunder has been successful in pushing Victor Wembanyama out of his comfort zone over the past two games of the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs.

As the Thunder prepares for Game 4 in San Antonio, Chet Holmgren, who has been one of the primary defenders of Wembanyama in the series, sent a three-word message regarding how OKC would be containing Wemby once more.

“No gameplan stuff,” he said when he was asked by a reporter about how to stop Wembanyama.

Over the past two games, the Thunder have limited Wembanyama’s offensive footprint in the series. In Game 2, Wembanyama had 21 points, before he put up 26 points in Game 3, both of which resulted in a loss.

This comes after Wembanyama put on an all-time great performance when he dropped 41 points and 24 rebounds in Game 1 to give the Spurs their lone win in the series so far.

Wembanyama has since seen a different coverage after his hot start in the series. The Thunder assigned Isaiah Hartenstein as Wemby’s primary defender, giving the Spurs superstar a bigger and heftier body to deal with.

On some occasions, Chet Holmgren has also defended Wembanyama one-on-one.

Chet Holmgren Speaks on All-Defensive First Team Award

Chet Holmgren has been named to the NBA’s All-Defensive First Team this season. His teammate Cason Wallace was named to the All-Defensive Second Team.

Defense has been the Thunder’s calling card not just in the series against the Spurs, but also throughout the past three seasons, where they finished with the top seed in the Western Conference.

Holmgren spoke about his All-Defensive selection, lauding the team’s composition that allowed them to be a defensive juggernaut.

“Couldn’t be more thankful for any individual recognition that I get,” Holmgren said before commending his teammates. “I think we have an All-Defensive Team on our team… We got dudes on this team that show up and go to war on that end every single night.”

On the other hand, Victor Wembanyama was named in the All-Defensive First Team unanimously.

Holmgren averaged 17.1 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.9 blocks, and 0.6 steals per game for the Thunder in the regular season.

Chet Holmgren Gets Candid on Playoff Feeling Amid Intense Battle Against the Spurs

Chet Holmgren has an honest take on playing through the pressure of the playoffs as the Thunder deals with a highly competitive series against the Spurs.

Holmgren said a team must go through emotional games to build its character in the playoffs. He then compared the feeling to how a tanking team may feel towards the end of the season.

“You have to go through very emotional games in order for that to happen. Game 57 against a tanking team isn’t going to be an emotional game. These playoff games are really a different feeling,” he said.

Holmgren is expected to contribute to the Thunder once more in Game 4 as they look to take a commanding 3-1 lead in the series. Game 4 will be on Sunday, May 24, in San Antonio.