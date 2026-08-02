OKC Thunder Executive Sends Cason Wallace Message Amid Extension Talks

The Oklahoma City Thunder made some changes to their roster this offseason due to financial reasons. They avoided a whopping $109 million tax penalty and the dreaded second apron.

But amid the trades of Isaiah Joe, Aaron Wiggins and Lu Dort, the Thunder will likely need to discuss an extension for Cason Wallace. He is expected to step into a bigger role next season, possibly a starter next to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

According to Marc Stein of The Stein Line, Wallace could be in line for an extension similar to what Dyson Daniels received from the Atlanta Hawks last season. It was a four-year, $100 million deal, though Wallace is a better offensive player than Daniels.

Thunder Executive on Cason Wallace

Speaking to Keith Smith of Spotrac, an anonymous Oklahoma City Thunder executive discussed Cason Wallace’s potential extension. The exec confirmed that they want Wallace to stay in Oklahoma City for a long time, but the new contract will have to be beneficial for the player and the franchise.

“Cason is a key player for us,” the exec said. “Clearly, we want him in Oklahoma City for a long time. We’re hopeful of getting a deal done that makes sense for both sides.”

Wallace is coming off a very solid season, averaging 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, 2.6 assists and 1.9 steals per game. His offense didn’t shine until the postseason, but his bread and butter have always been his defense. He earned an All-Defensive Second Team nod this season.

If the Thunder sign Wallace to an extension, it will kick in the 2027-28 season, so it’s not going to affect them this upcoming campaign. However, it will force them to make more changes to their roster to avoid the penalty tax and the second apron again.

Cason Wallace on Potential Extension

During his end-of-season interview, Cason Wallace was asked by the media about the possibility of signing a contract extension. He wasn’t worried about the money and will focus on improving his game this offseason.

“I’m not money driven,” Wallace said. “I want to compete. That’s the main focus for me. So, whether I get paid this summer or not, I’m going to get better cause that’s what I have to do to stay in this league.”

Wallace also reiterated his love for the franchise and the city of Oklahoma.

“Love the Thunder, but I’m more focused on getting better this summer and being able to go back out there and compete next season.”

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The 22-year-old guard will have all the opportunity next season. He is expected to replace Lu Dort’s importance on both sides of the floor. He has shown flashes of his offensive potential in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs, which should excite Oklahoma City Thunder fans.