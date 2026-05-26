Thunder Faces Major Game 5 Concern if Jalen Williams, Ajay Mitchell Sit Out

The OKC Thunder will have to deal with a massive problem in Game 5 of the Western Conference against the San Antonio Spurs. The Thunder could be missing both Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell due to injuries, putting them in handicap for the biggest game of the series.

Williams is currently questionable to play for Game 5 after re-aggravating his hamstring in Game 2. Meanwhile, Mitchell has been out for Game 5 due to a calf strain he sustained in Game 3 of the series.

If the two do not play in Game 5, the Thunder must face a tough challenge. In 21 games they played without Williams and Mitchell, OKC has an 11-10 record.

The two have been day-to-day since sustaining the injuries in the series.

The Thunder lost Game 4 by 21 points, 103-82, against the Spurs, without Williams and Mitchell.

The Thunder won Games 2 and 3 with Mitchell on their team. Williams only played the first quarter in Game 2, where he re-injured his hamstring.

On the other hand, the Spurs will be fielding De’Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper. Fox missed the first two games of the series due to a high ankle sprain, while Harper injured his adductor in Game 3.

Thunder Must Now Dig Deep To Keep Themselves Afloat Against the Spurs

If Game 4 was any indication, the Thunder’s offense may suffer a massive hit without Williams and Mitchell.

In Game 4, the bench only scored 34 points, a much lower mark than their first few games in the series.

Jared McCain, the Thunder’s second-best scorer in Game 3, only put up four points in Game 4 as the Spurs’ defense zeroed in on him.

Alex Caruso, who has scored in double digits in the first three games, including a 31-point output in Game 1, was scoreless in Game 4 with just one shot attempted.

With Mitchell and possibly Williams out, the team may again have to lean on the likes of Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe, and Kenrich Williams, all of whom had played a role in last year’s championship campaign.

The Thunder could also go deeper by tapping Nikola Topic, who logged four minutes with two points in Game 4.

It remains to be seen how the Thunder will adjust their rotations again in Game 5.

Thunder Superstar Remains Optimistic About Playing Without Williams and Mitchell

Williams and Mitchell have been the Thunder’s best ball handlers outside reigning two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

With them being possibly out again, Gilgeous-Alexander is banking on the little time they played without them and the team’s familiarity with their system.

“Two of our handlers, our creators are out, but guys are good off the ball, and we played a fair amount of games this year with no handlers,” he said after Game 4. “So, we’re a little bit used to that. But I mean, regardless, I think it’s just a snowball effect. I think when you come out with the right energy, things like that work out and the offense has flow. And I don’t think we came out with the right energy today.”

Game 5 will on Tuesday, May 26, at the Paycom Center in OKC.