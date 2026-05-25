Thunder’s Gilgeous-Alexander Announces Game Plan To Get All-NBA Star Going

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been doing the heavy lifting in the Thunder’s offense, especially as the team continues to deal with injuries from his co-star Jalen Williams and another offensive initiator, Ajay Mitchell. After Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Spurs, help for Gilgeous-Alexander is needed more than ever.

In Game 4, Gilgeous-Alexander, who is named the Most Valuable Player this season for the second straight year, had 19 points, on 6 for 15 shooting from the field, four rebounds, and seven assists.

However, his All-NBA teammate Chet Holmgren has been a non-factor offensively in the series. In Game 4, he had just 10 points on 3 for 8 shooting from the field and nine rebounds.

Gilgeous-Alexander Wants To See More From Chet Holmgren in the West Finals

Gilgeous-Alexander said they must put Holmgren in a favorable spot on the floor to allow him to thrive against the suffocating Spurs defense from hereon.

“Chet is an easy target to find, so probably just finding him more in the dunker or when he’s spacing,” Gilgeous-Alexander said after Game 3. “Just put him in better positions to use his strengths as an offensive talent. I don’t know exactly what that looks like because I just got done playing. But watching film, we’ll find ways, for sure.”

Holmgren has struggled in the series. In Game 1, he had eight points, followed by a 13-point performance in Game 2, and a 14-point tally in Game 3.

Holmgren barely got involved in the Thunder’s offense during the series as the lanky 7-footer struggled to put the ball on the floor against the Spurs.

It is even more emphasized considering the fine play of Spurs’ Victor Wembanyama, who has long been pitted against Holmgren since they were teenagers.

Holmgren was named in the All-NBA Third Team before Game 3, the only Thunder outside Gilgeous-Alexander who was named in the prestigious squad. MVP Gilgeous-Alexander was named in the First Team.

In Game 3, the Thunder’s supporting cast could not find openings as Jared McCain only put up four points, while Alex Caruso, who has been excellent offensively, was scoreless with one field goal attempt.

Isaiah Hartenstein was the second-leading scorer in Game 3 for OKC with 12 points, all of which came in the first half.

Thunder Set To Enjoy Home Court Advantage in Crucial Game 5

The Thunder will have the chance to bounce back in a crucial Game 5 of the Western Conference Finals against the Spurs.

The Game 5 winner will move one game closer to the Western Conference championship and a ticket to the NBA Finals.

Game 5 will happen inside Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, where Thunder fans are expected to fill the venue to the brim.

The game will tip off at 8:00 p.m. Eastern time and will be broadcast via NBC and Peacock, along with the NBA League Pass.