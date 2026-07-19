OKC Thunder Gets Good News After Lu Dort Trade

The OKC Thunder received great news after they bid goodbye to their longtime perimeter stopper, Lu Dort, in a surprising trade.

By trading Dort to Atlanta in exchange for three second-round picks, the Thunder is now comfortably below the dreaded second-apron, while slashing over $224 million in salary and tax in their roster for next season.

“Oklahoma City has now acquired seven second-round picks this offseason, shed $224 million in payroll and tax and positioned themselves comfortably under the second apron via the trades of Dort, Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins,” ESPN’s Shams Charania, who broke the news on Sunday morning, said.

Charania also commended the Thunder for being savvy in handling Dort’s expiring contract, which they picked up to extract assets from him.

“Rather than simply declining Dort’s $17.7 million team option to save the money, the Thunder picked it up, acquired three future assets, created a $17M trade exception and place their 2025 championship stalwart in position for a new long-term deal in Atlanta, which was not viable in OKC,” Charania said.

Oklahoma City has now acquired seven second-round picks this offseason, shed $224 million in payroll and tax and positioned themselves comfortably under the second apron via the trades of Dort, Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins. Rather than simply declining Dort's $17.7 million team… https://t.co/fYZO9pS8mj — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 19, 2026

The Thunder initially exercised Dort’s $17.7 million team option for the 2026- 2027 season, putting them in second apron for three weeks before pulling the trigger on the trade.

Lu Dort Trade Full Details

In the trade, the Hawks also acquired guard Ryan Nembhard, while the Dallas Mavericks received former No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher from the Hawks.

Dort first signed with the Thunder in 2019 as a two-way player before earning a full contract and a starting role during the team’s rebuilding years.

Dort played a crucial role in the Thunder’s 2025 championship run, playing as the team’s primary perimeter stopper.

In the 2025-2026 NBA season, Dort averaged 8.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game while recording 0.9 steals. Offensively, Dort shot 38.5% from the field, 34.4% from beyond the arc, and 75.9% from the free-throw line.

However, Dort’s performance took a dip in the playoffs, averaging just 5.5 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 1.3 assists. The Thunder lost in seven games against the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals.

Dort struggled to find his offensive rhythm during this playoff run, shooting 36.6% from the field, 30.8% from three-point range, and 50.0% from the free-throw line,

OKC Thunder Looks At Another 3-And-D Player On The Roster To Replace

The Thunder could be looking at Cason Wallace as Dort’s replacement. Wallace is expected to be inserted in the starting lineup and is also seen to get an extension from the Thunder.

“Another implication for OKC is with Lu Dort gone, it paves the way for the team to possibly agree to a long-term extension with Cason Wallace this summer, especially with Alex Caruso only being under contract through the 27-28 season,” NBA insider Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints wrote on X.

Another implication for OKC is with Lu Dort gone, it paves the way for the team to possibly agree to a long-term extension with Cason Wallace this summer, especially with Alex Caruso only being under contract through the 27-28 season. https://t.co/EfbrJNvVy6 — Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) July 19, 2026

Wallace has been hinting at a bigger role for the team at the end of their season last year.

Wallace recorded 17 points, seven rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 36 minutes of play in Game 7 of the West Finals. For most of the game, he looked like the second-best player of the team behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Now, Wallace would soon be a starter in a squad looking to regain the throne next season.