OKC Thunder Guard Reveals How Russell Westbrook Mentors Him

Russell Westbrook left a major impact on numerous NBA players, including one from an emerging guard from the OKC Thunder.

According to Jared McCain, Westbrook gave him some valuable mentorship throughout his development years after playing with the Thunder legend’s AAU circuit team during his high school career.

“Yeah, it’s pretty crazy, you know, playing for an NBA player, NBA superstar, their team. Like, you never know or expect if they’re going to be around much; they got busy lifestyles,” McCain said. “But when he came to Peach Jam at, like, the end of the season, he was out there coaching me and, like, really into it and helping me off the court.”

McCain has shared that he can reach out to Westbrook anytime for guidance and knows he will get a response. McCain now aims to pass down that same kind of positive mentorship to the next generation of younger players.

“Like, I can hit him anytime, and I know he’ll respond. So that relationship built from high school — it’s pretty crazy that he was able to do that. It really helps me because that’s what I want to do for the youth. Whatever I can to help players out, help the youth out, influence them in a positive way — he did that for me, and so I loved playing for Team Why Not.”

OKC Thunder Jared McCain’s Connection With Russell Westbrook

McCain played for Team Why Not, Russell Westbrook’s Nike EYBL youth program squad, where he famously scored 31 points during a standout performance at the 2022 Peach Jam tournament.

McCain has noted that despite Westbrook’s busy superstar schedule during his playing days, Westbrook showed up to coach him, support him on and off the court, and boost his confidence.

Little did McCain know that he would be playing for the same franchise Westbrook made his legacy with. McCain is a key bench cog for the Thunder after being traded from the Philadelphia 76ers to the Thunder before the 2026 trade deadline.

Westbrook ended his NBA career last month, announcing his retirement via a social media post.

McCain was important in the Thunder’s 2026 playoff run, averaging 10.0 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 1.0 assist across 15 games. However, they lost in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs.

Jared McCain Is Grateful For NBA Playoff Experience With OKC Thunder

Jared McCain is happy and grateful for the chance to contribute at the highest level during the NBA playoffs.

According to McCain, he was just basking in his first playoff opportunity.

“I love this so much, and I love what my life is right now and being able to play and contribute at this level, I never want to take it for granted,” McCain said. “Whatever opportunity I get, I’m going to take advantage of it, and I’m going to try and execute my best. That’s why I just go in there and just be fearless and trust myself.”

“I knew we would definitely be a great team. I didn’t know how much I’d be contributing. When I first got traded, I was trying to learn from the best since they won it already. And so being able to contribute early and learn from them has been a blessing for me. I don’t know if I expected it, but I definitely am ready.”

McCain is expected to play a bigger offensive role for the Thunder next season after the Thunder traded Lu Dort, Isaiah Joe, and Aaron Wiggins this offseason.