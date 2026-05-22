Thunder Make Final Decision on Jalen Williams’ Game 3 Status

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be without one of their key two-way stars in a pivotal Game 3 of the Western Conference finals.

Jalen Williams has been ruled out for Game 3 against the San Antonio Spurs due to a recurring left hamstring injury, ESPN insider Shams Charania reported Friday.

The update confirms growing concerns around Williams’ availability after he exited Game 2 early and did not return, leaving Oklahoma City to adjust on the fly in a series now tied at 1-1.

Jalen Williams Injury Update: Thunder Star Ruled Out for Game 3

The latest Jalen Williams injury update provides clarity after a day of uncertainty.

Williams had been considered doubtful entering Game 3, with Thunder coach Mark Daigneault offering no definitive update during his pregame press conference. That ambiguity has now been replaced with confirmation that Oklahoma City will be without one of its most versatile contributors.

The injury marks a recurrence of the same left hamstring issue that sidelined Williams earlier in the postseason.

Recurring Hamstring Injury Raises Concern for Thunder

The nature of the injury adds a layer of concern for Oklahoma City moving forward.

Williams has dealt with multiple hamstring issues this season, including extended absences tied to both legs. The latest setback — occurring less than a month after his previous left hamstring strain — underscores the challenge of managing soft-tissue injuries in the playoffs.

Hamstring injuries are notoriously difficult to predict, and recurrence often leads teams to take a more cautious approach.

Thunder Depth Tested Without Key Contributor

Williams’ absence will place added pressure on Oklahoma City’s rotation.

The 22-year-old has been a critical part of the Thunder’s postseason success, providing scoring, playmaking and defensive versatility alongside back-to-back MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

Williams returned in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals and showed no signs of limitation, finishing with 26 points and seven rebounds in 37 minutes during a double-overtime loss. His ability to create offense and defend elite matchups — including extended stretches against Victor Wembanyama — has been central to Oklahoma City’s identity.

Without him, the Thunder will once again lean on their depth.

Cason Wallace stepped into an expanded role in Game 2, while Oklahoma City’s bench played a major role in evening the series.

Ajay Mitchell’s Availability Provides Silver Lining

There is, however, a positive development for Oklahoma City.

Ajay Mitchell — who appeared to suffer a quad injury late in Game 2 — was not listed on the Thunder’s injury report ahead of Game 3.

Mitchell has already demonstrated his value in similar situations. When Williams missed time in earlier rounds, he stepped into a larger role and delivered, averaging 22.5 points, 6.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds during the Thunder’s second-round sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers.

His availability gives Oklahoma City another option as it adjusts to Williams’ absence.

Game 3 Stakes Rise as Series Shifts to San Antonio

With the Western Conference finals tied at 1-1, Game 3 represents a critical turning point in the series.

The Thunder have shown they can win without Williams, but his absence narrows the margin for error against a Spurs team anchored by Wembanyama’s defensive presence.

For Oklahoma City, the challenge now becomes maintaining its rhythm without one of its most impactful players — a test that could ultimately shape the direction of the series.