When Will Jalen Williams Return? OKC Thunder GM Sam Presti Shares Major Update

The Oklahoma City Thunder finally have an answer about Jalen Williams‘ frightening injury. The road ahead, however, remains uncertain.

Thunder general manager Sam Presti confirmed Monday that Williams suffered a fractured left fibula and a dislocated left ankle during Sunday’s 108-101 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers.

The All-Star forward will require surgery, although Oklahoma City has not established a timetable for his return.

Presti delivered the update during a news conference Monday, less than 24 hours after Williams was taken off the court on a stretcher.

Despite the serious diagnosis, Presti said the 25-year-old remains remarkably upbeat.

Sam Presti Confirms Jalen Williams Injury Diagnosis

Presti said he spent time with Williams on Sunday night and again Monday morning.

“He’s in great spirits and is extremely optimistic about the situation,” Presti said during his news conference.

The Thunder executive then confirmed the extent of the damage.

“He’s got a fractured fibula and dislocated ankle on the left side,” Presti said.

Presti explained that the injury is more commonly associated with football players and requires an operation.

Williams has consulted with physicians, his representatives and family members while determining the next steps.

For now, the Thunder aren’t prepared to estimate how much time he will miss.

“We’ll have a timeline for everybody once we get through the surgery,” Presti said.

He added that providing a timetable before the procedure would be inappropriate.

That leaves Oklahoma City facing a potentially lengthy absence without knowing when one of its most important players might return.

Jalen Williams Remains Optimistic Despite Surgery

Williams suffered the injury with 1:14 remaining in Sunday’s victory at Paycom Center.

He drove toward the basket before absorbing contact from Clippers guard Kris Dunn.

Williams landed awkwardly, trapping his left leg beneath him.

Officials assessed Dunn a Flagrant 1 foul following a review.

Medical personnel immediately attended to Williams as his teammates watched in visible distress.

The arena fell silent before fans began chanting his nickname, “J-Dub.”

Williams responded with two thumbs up as he was wheeled off the floor.

That display of composure carried into Monday.

Presti praised Williams’ toughness and determination, describing his outlook following the injury as remarkable.

“He’s as tough as they come,” Presti said. “He’s an elite competitor.”

The Thunder plan to support Williams throughout his surgery and rehabilitation.

Thunder Face Uncertainty After Jalen Williams Injury

The diagnosis comes at a difficult time for Williams, who endured an injury-plagued 2025-26 season.

He missed 49 regular-season games while recovering from wrist surgery and dealing with hamstring problems.

Williams has been a cornerstone of Oklahoma City’s success alongside Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Chet Holmgren.

His scoring, playmaking and defensive versatility make him difficult to replace.

Compounding the Thunder’s injury concerns, Presti also confirmed that guard Cason Wallace suffered a torn labrum in his left shoulder and will require surgery. Like Williams, Wallace has no official return timetable until the team completes the surgical process.

Despite the double setback, Presti expressed confidence in both players’ recoveries.

“We’re extremely optimistic about the recovery for both the players,” Presti said.

For now, Oklahoma City must adjust without two important members of its rotation.

Presti’s announcement answered the immediate question about Williams’ injury. The more difficult question — when he can return — will have to wait until after surger