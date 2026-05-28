OKC Thunder Star Jalen Williams Gets Troubling Update Just Before Game 6

The Oklahoma City Thunder remain one win away from another NBA Finals appearance, but uncertainty surrounding All-Star forward Jalen Williams continues to grow ahead of Thursday night’s pivotal Game 6 against the San Antonio Spurs.

ESPN insider Shams Charania reported on “NBA Today” just hours before the 8:30 p.m. ET tipoff that Williams’ availability remains “very much up in the air tonight, and moving forward here in this series.”

The update adds another concerning layer to Oklahoma City’s ongoing injury situation as the defending NBA champions attempt to close out the Western Conference finals on the road.

Williams remains listed as questionable in the official injury report.

Shams Charania Raises Concern About Jalen Williams Injury

According to Charania, Williams continues progressing through workouts, but the Thunder are exercising extreme caution because of the recurring nature of the hamstring injury.

“If it does require a Game 7, he is doing more and more and progressing more and more in his pregame workouts,” Charania said. “But to have the second strain to the same hamstring just under one month just speaks to the severity of what this is, and how sensitive, how tricky an injury like this can be.”

Charania also noted that Oklahoma City has historically taken a cautious approach with injuries, particularly with Williams, who has battled multiple hamstring issues throughout the season.

“He’s now just one week out. That’s typically an injury that is measured in weeks, not just days,” Charania added.

The Thunder currently lead the Spurs 3-2 in the series after Tuesday’s 127-114 victory in Oklahoma City.

Jalen Williams Has Missed Three Straight Games

Williams has now missed three consecutive games after aggravating the left hamstring injury earlier in the series.

The Thunder star scored 26 points in Game 1 before exiting during Game 2 and has not returned since.

The injury has become a season-long concern for Oklahoma City.

Williams has now missed 58 of the Thunder’s 95 games this season, including the playoffs. Thirty-nine of those absences have stemmed from hamstring-related injuries involving both legs.

Despite losing one of their top scorers and defenders, the Thunder have continued finding answers behind back-to-back MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and one of the NBA’s deepest supporting casts.

OKC Continue Winning Behind Depth

Oklahoma City responded emphatically in Game 5 after scoring just 82 points in its Game 4 blowout loss in San Antonio.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 32 points, while Alex Caruso added 22 off the bench and Chet Holmgren posted 16 points and 11 rebounds.

With Williams and Ajay Mitchell sidelined, Thunder coach Mark Daigneault turned to Jared McCain for his first career playoff start.

The move paid off immediately.

McCain scored 20 points, including 18 in the second half, helping Oklahoma City regain offensive rhythm and seize control of the series.

“We just thought he could give us some good stuff, just based on where we are right now with a couple guys out,” Daigneault said afterward. “Great mental toughness.”

McCain tied Gilgeous-Alexander with 19 shot attempts and delivered the aggressive scoring punch Oklahoma City desperately needed.

Thunder Face Major Decision on Williams

The biggest question now centers on whether the Thunder risk Williams’ long-term health for a potential closeout game.

Charania suggested Oklahoma City may prefer giving Williams additional recovery time if the organization believes it can survive without him for another game.

“And you have to imagine feeling like they’re one win away, having gotten this far without Jalen Williams,” Charania said.

If the Spurs force a Game 7, the series would return to Oklahoma City on Saturday.

The winner of the Western Conference finals will face the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals beginning June 3.