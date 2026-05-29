OKC Thunder Get Brutal Jalen Williams News Before Biggest Game of Season

The Oklahoma City Thunder will once again be without two key rotation players in the biggest game of their season.

ESPN insider Shams Charania reported Friday that Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams has officially been ruled out for Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs. Oklahoma City will also remain without reserve guard Ajay Mitchell, who continues to recover from a right soleus strain.

The news comes less than 48 hours after Williams attempted a brief return in Game 6 following a lengthy absence caused by a recurring hamstring injury.

Now, the defending NBA champions must win one game without their second-leading scorer and one of their most important reserve guards to keep their title defense alive.

Jalen Williams Injury Update Becomes Major Thunder Concern

Williams returned Thursday night after missing the previous three games because of a left hamstring strain.

The Thunder hoped his presence could provide a spark as they attempted to close out the series on the road.

Instead, Williams was clearly limited.

The All-Star forward played only 10 minutes, finishing with one point and one assist while failing to make a field goal in Oklahoma City’s 118-91 loss.

Following the game, Thunder coach Mark Daigneault acknowledged that Williams was far from full strength.

“He’s been hellbent on trying to get himself to this point. I give him credit,” Daigneault said. “He’s a big team guy, big competitor.”

Daigneault admitted neither he nor Williams knew exactly what to expect from the abbreviated return.

“He’s obviously not 100%. He didn’t know what to expect. I didn’t know what to expect,” Daigneault said. “So it was a matter of getting him out there in an insulated role and see what he could bring to the team.”

The coach added that Williams never completed a traditional return-to-play progression.

“He hasn’t done a full return to play the way that he would.”

Williams scored 26 points in Game 1 of the series before aggravating the injury in Game 2. He subsequently missed Games 3, 4 and 5 before attempting his return in Game 6.

Thunder Will Also Be Without Ajay Mitchell

Williams is not the only key contributor unavailable for Oklahoma City.

Mitchell has also been ruled out for Game 7 as he continues recovering from a right soleus strain that has sidelined him throughout the latter stages of the Western Conference Finals.

The second-year guard had emerged as one of the Thunder’s most valuable reserves during the postseason before suffering the injury.

Mitchell’s absence forced Daigneault to expand the roles of several younger players, including Jared McCain, who entered the starting lineup while Williams and Mitchell remained sidelined.

With both players unavailable, Oklahoma City’s backcourt depth takes another significant hit entering a winner-take-all contest.

Thunder Looking for Answers After Blowout Loss

Without a healthy Williams and with Mitchell unavailable, Oklahoma City’s offense struggled badly in Game 6.

Two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was held to 15 points on 6-for-18 shooting, while the Thunder failed to generate consistent offense throughout the second half.

Jared McCain finished with 13 points and six assists, while Cason Wallace added 11 points.

The game unraveled in the third quarter when Oklahoma City went scoreless for nearly eight minutes as San Antonio ripped off 22 consecutive points.

Victor Wembanyama led the Spurs with 28 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks, while Dylan Harper added 18 points and Stephon Castle scored 17.

Despite the lopsided defeat, Daigneault expressed confidence that his team can respond.

“The one thing that we’ve learned more than anything is every game has a new life,” Daigneault said. “Every game is earned if you want to win it.”

History supports that belief.

Since the start of the 2025 playoffs, Oklahoma City is 9-0 in games immediately following a postseason loss, winning those contests by an average margin of 15.4 points.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Faces Biggest Game of His Career

The series now shifts back to Oklahoma City for a winner-take-all Game 7 on Saturday night.

The winner will advance to face the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals beginning June 3, while the loser will see its season come to an abrupt end.

For Gilgeous-Alexander, the stakes could not be higher.

“The biggest game of my career,” the Thunder superstar said. “It’s the next game. And if I lose, my season’s over.”

Now he’ll have to navigate it without Williams.

And with Mitchell also sidelined, Oklahoma City’s depth will once again be tested against a Spurs team led by Wembanyama that suddenly appears to have all the momentum.