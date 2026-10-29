OKC Thunder Urged to Trade for Former All-Defensive Wing After Major Injuries

The Oklahoma City Thunder entered the season with championship ambitions and enough draft capital to reshape their roster if necessary.

Suddenly, that flexibility could be tested.

With Jalen Williams and Cason Wallace sidelined by potentially season-ending injuries, the Thunder have been identified as a possible landing spot for New Orleans Pelicans defensive specialist Herb Jones.

Bleacher Report’s Andy Bailey proposed a trade Wednesday, Oct. 28, that would send Jones to Oklahoma City in exchange for two future first-round picks.

The deal would address the Thunder’s depleted perimeter defense, but it would come at a significant financial cost.

Thunder Trade Proposal Would Land Herb Jones

In his Bleacher Report trade proposal, Bailey outlined a package built entirely around draft compensation.

Oklahoma City would receive Jones, while New Orleans would acquire Denver’s 2027 first-round pick, provided it falls between Nos. 6 and 30, and a top-eight-protected 2030 first-round selection.

Bailey argued that Oklahoma City’s collection of draft assets puts it among the few teams capable of meeting New Orleans’ reported asking price.

According to Shamit Dua of In the N.O., the Pelicans have sought compensation approaching two first-round picks for Jones.

No team has reportedly met that asking price.

Bailey’s proposal would give New Orleans the draft compensation it wants without forcing Oklahoma City to surrender a rotation player.

However, absorbing Jones’ $14.9 million salary through an existing trade exception would push the Thunder into the second luxury-tax apron.

That would be a substantial commitment for a team already managing expensive contracts and a growing list of young players approaching their next deals.

Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace Injuries Create Urgency

Oklahoma City’s need for additional perimeter defense became more pronounced Sunday.

Williams suffered a fractured left fibula and dislocated ankle against the Los Angeles Clippers, while Wallace tore the labrum in his left shoulder.

Both required surgery, with their return timelines uncertain.

Williams underwent successful surgery Thursday and will be re-evaluated before the regular season ends.

Their absences leave significant holes in the Thunder’s rotation, particularly defensively.

Jones could help fill that void.

The former NBA All-Defensive first-team selection built his reputation on guarding multiple positions, disrupting passing lanes and making opponents work for their shots.

His offensive production has been less consistent.

Jones shot a career-best 41.8% from the 3-point range in 2023-24, although his shooting has since declined.

Still, Oklahoma City would primarily be acquiring him for his defensive versatility.

Herb Jones’ Reduced Role Opens Potential Trade Window

Jones has experienced a surprising decline in playing time under Pelicans coach Jamahl Mosley.

Through his first four games, Jones is averaging career lows of 3.5 points and 17.4 minutes, along with 2.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals per game.

He has come off the bench in all four appearances despite his reputation as one of the league’s top perimeter defenders.

His reduced role has fueled speculation about whether the Pelicans could reconsider their asking price.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma City experienced its first setback of the season Wednesday, losing 120-96 to the Dallas Mavericks.

The Thunder were without Williams, Wallace, Chet Holmgren and Alex Caruso.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 21 points, but Oklahoma City struggled offensively after halftime.

A trade for Jones would not replace Williams’ playmaking or scoring.

It would, however, provide another proven perimeter defender as the Thunder navigate an increasingly difficult season.

The question for general manager Sam Presti is whether that immediate help justifies sacrificing two first-round picks and crossing the second apron.