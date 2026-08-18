Oklahoma City Thunder Stars at Forefront of Award Races

The Oklahoma City Thunder are facing much pressure to recapture the 2024-25 magic that resulted in an NBA title.

The 2026-27 rendition of Thunder basketball is looking much different. This is due to F Luguentz Dort, F Aaron Wiggins, and G Isaiah Joe departing the franchise over the offseason.

The Thunder roster remains among the most talented in the NBA despite the moves, and it reflects in the sheer number of award races the franchise is expecting to contend for.

Thunder Representing NBA Award Races

The clearest contender for an award in 2026-27 is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. The 28-year old point guard is coming off of two convincing Most Valuable Player Award victories over fellow former winner Nikola Jokic. Gilgeous-Alexander is looking to average 30 points per contest for the fourth consecutive season as well, which would place him in elite company.

Another 60-win campaign by the Thunder will play right into the three-peat narrative. Gilgeous-Alexander is very clearly in an ongoing historic run, and he is objectively among the most impactful players in the league. The main factor working against the eight-year vet is voter fatigue. Giannis Anteokounmpo, Nikola Jokic, and LeBron James are active players that became a victim of voters shying away. This isn’t a dealbreaker for the Canadian guard, but it does set the stage for Victor Wembanyama to take the reins.

Third-year guard Ajay Mitchell is gunning to win a Sixth Man of the Year himself. The Santa Barbara alum is heading into a massive year after taking a leap forward in 2025-26. He is among the most well-rounded guards off the bench in the NBA, including being in the 89th percentile in portability and in the 82nd percentile in CraftedDPM (defensive plus-minus) according to CraftedNBA.

Mitchell reliably manages to leverage an expertise when it comes to navigating pick-and-rolls. He is also continually improving as a play finisher despite possessing a relatively slight frame. Mitchell’s signature pull-up mid-range jumper forces defenses to collapse on him as well, opening up numerous opportunities for teammates. This is all while Mitchell is seeking to become more aggressive as a three-point shooter.

Thunder-Based All-NBA Honors in Play as Well

Fourth-year stars Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams aren’t strangers to All-NBA teams at this stage.

Williams is a member of the All-NBA Third Team from 2025, while Holmgren is part of the 2026 class. There’s no denying the talent that each is in possession of, but health and rebounding from a disappointing finish to the 2025-26 season are active concerns.

Williams managed to play in just 33 games a season ago due to a myriad of injuries, while Holmgren’s slight build is always a concern injury-wise. Holmgren is also coming off of a four-point performance in game seven of the Western Conference Finals (Basketball Reference).

Despite this, Holmgren is one of the best defenders in the entire NBA. He is also evolving as an offensive player and has the ability to average 20 points a night. Williams is one of the most versatile defensive players in the league and is an incredibly well-rounded offensive player in his own right. The Santa Clara product does need to continue working on three-point volume/efficiency, but it is simple to see a turnaround taking shape.

The Thunder are opening up the 2026-27 season on October 20 against the San Antonio Spurs.