Oklahoma City’s Holmgren and Williams Out Vs. Detroit

The Oklahoma City Thunder will be without two major starters in their road game at the Detroit Pistons.

The Thunder have announced they will be without forward/center Chet Holmgren and All-Star Jalen Williams for tonight’s match. Holmgren will be resting tonights game and Williams will miss the game with a hip injury. Guard Aaron Wiggins, who’s currently battling an illness, is listed as a game time decision.

The Thunder, who are a Western Conference best 54-12 will certainly miss their prized youngsters against Detroit. Holmgren had missed a major portion of the season with a fractured hip, but the seven-footer has been an elite presence in the post, averaging 15 points, almost nine rebounds, and 2.7 blocks per game. Williams was named an All-Star in 2025 and has emerged as a great second option with averages of 21.3 points, 5.5 rebounds, and over five assists.

The Pistons will be looking to bounce back into the win column after dropping a headscratcher to the lowly Washington Wizards, but aside from guard Jaden Ivey, the Pistons have a full bill of health. The 37-30 Pistons are currently one game out of the Eastern Conference’s 4th seed, and a statement win tonight will give them confidence in this run.

Oklahoma City will be led by guard and likely MVP Shai Gilgeous Alexander into the Pistons game. While a win would help extend their 25-7 road record, this game isn’t as much of a must-win scenario as they prepare for the playoffs. The Thunder have an 11.5 game lead over the second-seeded Denver Nuggets, who are in the midst of fighting for position. With a comfortable lead, the Thunder can afford to rest starters, regardless of their opponent.

The Thunder and Pistons tip-off at 7:00 pm at the Little Caesars Arena.

