Pitched Trade Lands Thunder Title-Winning $186 Million Star From Bucks

The Oklahoma City Thunder is in the midst of the NBA Finals, so its an odd time to be looking at a trade for the team, but this one is just too good to pass up. It’s been a thrill for Thunder fans to watch their team blossom this season. If they win it all, it will only mark the team’s second time winning the championship, the first being during the 1979 NBA Finals against the Washington Bullets when the team was still in Seattle.

One team that’s looking to beef up their roster going into the 2025 season is the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks finished the season with a 48-34 record and were fifth in the Eastern Conference, so they had a fairly strong regular season. The team made it to the playoffs but was kicked out in the first round by the Indiana Pacers. The Bucks are the kind of team that with just a few adjustments, could go from being good to great.

That’s where this trade proposal comes in. The Thunder and Bucks could make some key moves that will improve both of their rosters heading into the 2025 season. Sharing is caring, right?

The Proposal: Bucks and Thunder Swap Players and Picks

The Thunder is on the cusp of a title, which might disincentivize any big moves, but the team also has lots of talent that doesn’t get on the floor enough and 13 tradable first-round picks.

Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Bucks wants another title, and the Thunder is his best bet to get one quickly. Isaiah Hartenstein of the Thunder has been great, but he’s unnecessary if Antetokounmpo enters the roster.

Looking at Luguentz Dort, he’s the most likely chip to get traded from the Thunder in the next year or two anyway, once Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren sign their second NBA contracts and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander extends on the super maximum for $380 million, give or take.

Cason Wallace is Dort’s most likely replacement, but the Oklahoma City Thunder will need to part with at least one young talent around whom the Milwaukee Bucks can build. Nikola Topic is a 6-6 point guard, and just 19 years old, who was a lottery pick in 2024 but would have likely been top five had he not suffered a partially torn ACL before the draft. Hartenstein and Dort are top-level defenders and both are also tradable assets to contenders for more future draft capital once they become eligible.

So, my proposal is for the Thunder to gain Giannis and the Bucks add Topic, Hartenstein, Dort and five first-round draft picks.

Now, this may seems like a better deal for the Bucks with all those players and picks, but Antetokounmpo is worth it. Plus, even though this is a blockbuster pitch, it’s not out of the realm of possibility. Who can forget the mega-trade made in July 2019, where the Oklahoma City Thunder acquired Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Danilo Gallinari, five first-round draft picks and two swaps, in exchange for Paul George?

This trade would shake up the NBA, but more importantly, it could enhance the Thunder and Bucks franchises and strengthen both teams in just the right spots.