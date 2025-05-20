Vaughn Alexander, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Dad: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Vaughn Alexander is the father of Oklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Vaughn Alexander is of Antiguan descent and grew up in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, where he played high school basketball.

Vaughn Alexander and Shai’s mother, Charmaine Gilgeous, also have a son, Shai’s younger brother, Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander, who played college basketball. Shai’s mom was a sprinter at the University of Alabama and competed in the 1992 Summer Olympics.

Here’s what you need to know about Vaughn Alexander, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s dad:

1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s Father Vaughn Alexander Won a Toronto City Championship While Playing Basketball in High School

Vaughn Alexander went to high school in Toronto, where he played at Georges Vanier high school and led his basketball team to a city championship in the early 1990s, according to the Toronto Star.

Gilgeous-Alexander spent the first 11 years of his life living in Toronto, according to the newspaper. His father worked as a contractor, painter and drywaller, according to the Star. Alexander’s father was from Antigua in the Caribbean.

2. Vaughn Alexander Coached Shai When He Was Growing Up

Vaughn Alexander coached his son in basketball and soccer when he was growing up, according to The Athletic.

He told the Toronto Star in 2024, “I grew up in the ghetto (in Toronto). I saw a lot of sad situations where parenting was lacking, funding was lacking. Our kids were not going that route. It was going to be all about straight A’s in school and ball-ball-ball.”

His father told the newspaper that Gilgeous-Alexander wasn’t allowed to play video games or watch TV at home, instead it was practice and watching basketball games on TV.

3. He Is the Founder of the No Flukes Foundation

Alexander is the founder of the No Flukes Foundation.

According to its website, “The No Flukes Foundation is a non-for-profit organization that stands as a beacon of hope and support within the basketball community, driven by the visionary leadership of Vaughan Alexander. As the proud father of Shai Gilgeous Alexander, of the Oklahoma City Thunder, and Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander, as well as the uncle to Nickeil Alexander-Walker of the Minnesota Timberwolves, Vaughan Alexander intimately understands the challenges and aspirations of young athletes striving for success.”

The website adds, “Recognizing the pressing need for comprehensive support in the Greater Toronto Area’s basketball community, Vaughan founded the No Flukes Foundation with a mission to provide vital financial, emotional, and educational resources. Through initiatives like the Shoot Your Shot event and various programs across Toronto, the foundation aims to uplift and empower aspiring athletes by addressing critical needs.”

4. Vaughn Alexander’s Sister Is Nickeil Alexander-Walker’s Mother & She Texted Him ‘It’s War Now’ Ahead of the Western Conference Finals

Vaughn Alexander’s sister, Nicole, is the mother of Minnesota Timberwolves guard Nickeil Alexander-Walker. When it was determined their sons would be playing each other in the Western Conference Finals in 2025, Nicole texted her brother, “Oh, it’s war now,” Alexander-Walker told reporters.

5. Vaughn Alexander Called Out Claims That His Son Is a ‘Free Throw Merchant’

Vaughn Alexander is a fierce defender of his son. During an appearance on Gilbert Arenas’ podcast in 2025, Alexander hit back at claims that his son is a “free throw merchant.”

Alexander told Arenas, “Man, we already know what it is. If you ain’t doing nothing, nobody’s talking about you, right? You don’t have haters if you’re not doing something right. So at the end of the day, I look at it as just straight-up hate.”

He added, “Drawing fouls is part of the game, and honestly, it’s a skill. Look at Iverson, Kobe, and those guys, they mastered it. You’re trying to draw a foul, and that’s part of the game.”