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OKC Thunder Urged To Sign Versatile Former No. 5 Pick After Dort Trade

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Mario Hezonja is attacking during the 1st game for the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague Top 8 season 2025 between Olympiacos Piraeus and Real Madrid, in Peace and Friendship Stadium, Piraeus, Athens, Greece, on Apr. 23, 2025 (Photo by Nick Paleologos / SOOC / SOOC via AFP) (Photo by NICK PALEOLOGOS/SOOC/AFP via Getty Images)

The OKC Thunder have one standard roster spot remaining after they traded Lu Dort to the Atlanta Hawks for three second-round picks. Dort has been a regular starter since getting a standard contract during the 2019-2020 NBA season. 

With an open roster spot, the Thunder could make a splash by signing a former No. 5 pick, who has restored his value. OKC is urged by a fan account on Instagram to sign Mario Hezonja, who played five seasons in the NBA for three teams, after he declined his contract in Europe. 

Hezonja, who was picked fifth by the Orlando Magic in the 2015 NBA Draft, is planning a return to the NBA for the 2026-27 season after exercising his contract’s NBA opt-out clause with Real Madrid in Spain. 

The 31-year-old forward notified the Spanish squadjust ahead of a July 20 deadline to trigger a buyout valued at roughly $850,000 to become an unrestricted free agent, making him free to sign with any interested NBA team. 

Mario Hezonja Transforms His Career In Europe

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GettyReal Madrid’s Croatian forward #11 Mario Hezonja (C) aims a throw next to Valencia’s US forward #07 Braxton Key during the EuroLeague “Final Four” semi-final basketball match between Valencia Basket Club and Real Madrid Baloncesto at the Telekom Center Athens in Athens on May 22, 2026. (Photo by Angelos Tzortzinis / AFP via Getty Images)

Since leaving the NBA in 2020, Hezonja transformed his career in Europe. He rebuilt his reputation through stints in Greece and Russia before becoming a star in Real Madrid. 

Hezonja won the EuroLeague Championship with Real Madrid in 2023, before being named to the All-EuroLeague Second Team in 2024.

He also led Real Madrid to back-to-back Liga ACB playoff championships in 2024 and 2025. Hezonja also captured the Liga ACB Regular Season MVP award during the 2025-2026 season.

During the 2025-2026 season with Real Madrid, Hezonja averaged 13.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in the EuroLeague, and 17.5 points and 4.9 rebounds in the Liga Endesa, where he won the regular-season MVP.

Hezonja, who stands at 6-foot-9, could play multiple positions, something the Thunder look for in any player. Hezonja has also shown that he can space the floor and shoot the 3-pointer during his first NBA stint. 

Mario Hezonja Boosts OKC Thunder’s Versatility

Phoenix Suns v Oklahoma City Thunder - Game One

GettyOKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA – APRIL 19: Ajay Mitchell #25, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2, Cason Wallace #22, and Jaylin Williams #6 of the Oklahoma City Thunder celebrate after a made basket during the second half against the Phoenix Suns in Game One of the Western Conference First Round NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center on April 19, 2026 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. (Photo by Joshua Gateley/Getty Images)

The Thunder’s height and heft have been lacking on paper for next season. The team will have the likes of Jared McCain, Ajay Mitchell, Alex Caruso, Nikola Topic, and Kenrich Williams among others next season, leaving a spot for a potential versatile wing to be filled. 

Hezonja would be perfect as a spark plug for the Thunder, especially as the team traded Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins this season, both of whom were key players off the bench for OKC over the past few years. 

He could also be inserted into the starting lineup, which is projected to consist of two-time reigning Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cason Wallace, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, and Isaiah Hartenstein

The Thunder are looking to return to NBA glory after getting dethroned in the 2026 NBA playoffs during Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs

Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is a writer at Heavy Sports and is covering the NBA. He has covered local, collegiate, professional and international sports in various sites. He was the sports editor of The Varsitarian, the official student publication of University of Santo Tomas, and a sports, entertainment, and lifestyle writer for Rappler. A Journalism graduate from the University of Santo Tomas, he has built his voice across both collegiate and international platforms, previously contributing NBA coverage to Fansided and Sportskeeda. More about Rob Andrew Lo

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OKC Thunder Urged To Sign Versatile Former No. 5 Pick After Dort Trade

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