OKC Thunder Urged To Sign Versatile Former No. 5 Pick After Dort Trade

The OKC Thunder have one standard roster spot remaining after they traded Lu Dort to the Atlanta Hawks for three second-round picks. Dort has been a regular starter since getting a standard contract during the 2019-2020 NBA season.

With an open roster spot, the Thunder could make a splash by signing a former No. 5 pick, who has restored his value. OKC is urged by a fan account on Instagram to sign Mario Hezonja, who played five seasons in the NBA for three teams, after he declined his contract in Europe.

Hezonja, who was picked fifth by the Orlando Magic in the 2015 NBA Draft, is planning a return to the NBA for the 2026-27 season after exercising his contract’s NBA opt-out clause with Real Madrid in Spain.

The 31-year-old forward notified the Spanish squadjust ahead of a July 20 deadline to trigger a buyout valued at roughly $850,000 to become an unrestricted free agent, making him free to sign with any interested NBA team.

Mario Hezonja Transforms His Career In Europe

Since leaving the NBA in 2020, Hezonja transformed his career in Europe. He rebuilt his reputation through stints in Greece and Russia before becoming a star in Real Madrid.

Hezonja won the EuroLeague Championship with Real Madrid in 2023, before being named to the All-EuroLeague Second Team in 2024.

He also led Real Madrid to back-to-back Liga ACB playoff championships in 2024 and 2025. Hezonja also captured the Liga ACB Regular Season MVP award during the 2025-2026 season.

During the 2025-2026 season with Real Madrid, Hezonja averaged 13.3 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in the EuroLeague, and 17.5 points and 4.9 rebounds in the Liga Endesa, where he won the regular-season MVP.

Hezonja, who stands at 6-foot-9, could play multiple positions, something the Thunder look for in any player. Hezonja has also shown that he can space the floor and shoot the 3-pointer during his first NBA stint.

Mario Hezonja Boosts OKC Thunder’s Versatility

The Thunder’s height and heft have been lacking on paper for next season. The team will have the likes of Jared McCain, Ajay Mitchell, Alex Caruso, Nikola Topic, and Kenrich Williams among others next season, leaving a spot for a potential versatile wing to be filled.

Hezonja would be perfect as a spark plug for the Thunder, especially as the team traded Isaiah Joe and Aaron Wiggins this season, both of whom were key players off the bench for OKC over the past few years.

He could also be inserted into the starting lineup, which is projected to consist of two-time reigning Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Cason Wallace, Jalen Williams, Chet Holmgren, and Isaiah Hartenstein.

The Thunder are looking to return to NBA glory after getting dethroned in the 2026 NBA playoffs during Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals against the San Antonio Spurs.