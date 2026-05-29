OKC Thunder Announce Starting Lineup For Game 6 After Big Injury News

The Oklahoma City Thunder are playing the San Antonio Spurs in Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals in a matchup that won’t see either Ajay Mitchell but will have Jalen Williams, according to the latest injury updates.

Mitchell has been listed as out on the Thunder injury report for Game 6, and though Williams was previously questionable, he was upgraded to available for Oklahoma City in the potential closeout game.

Playing without one of their key backcourt players, the Thunder announced their starting lineup and final injury report for Game 6 on Thursday night.

Thunder Starting Lineup For Game 6 Vs Spurs

In a pregame social media post, the Thunder’s starting lineup was confirmed.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Lu Dort, Jared McCain. Chet Holmgren, and Isaiah Hartenstein were all named starters by head coach Mark Daigneault and his staff.

This is the same exact starting lineup the Thunder used in their Game 5 win. It was McCain’s first playoff start of his career, and he delivered, scoring 20 points in the victory. They hadn’t used that group at all during the regular season or playoffs, and while they have Williams back, OKC is going back to what worked in their previous win.

It’s the first time since 2022 Williams is coming off the bench and not in the starting lineup.

The Thunder will also need some big performances from their deep bench, with players like Alex Caruso and Jaylin Williams, as has been the case for the entire series so far against the Spurs.

Thunder Injury Updates, Jalen Williams News

Oklahoma City is now without Mitchell for the second game in a row, but will have Williams.

Mitchell is out with a calf injury he picked up in Game 4, and the team hasn’t taken any chances with his status; he’s only been listed on the injury report as ‘out’ for the past two matchups.

As for Williams, his status has changed a ton over the past few days after picking up his fourth hamstring injury of the year, and second of the playoffs in Game 2, and he hasn’t played since.

While he has been listed as questionable, there is the overall assumption that Williams’ hamstring injury isn’t one that he can quickly come back from. According to ESPN’s Shams Charania, the fact that Williams is listed on the Thunder’s injury report with a hamstring injury doesn’t bode well.

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“The Thunder have now listed Jalen Williams as questionable with not just hamstring soreness but a hamstring strain,” Charania said on Williams’ injury status. “These injuries are typically measured in weeks and not really just days, particularly on a re-aggravation.”

However, the star was upgraded to available shortly before tipoff. He was listed as questionable but on the team’s active roster right before the game, and after not coming out for warmups, there were reports about Williams actually missing Game 6. However, according to Tim MacMahon of ESPN, the shooting guard finally took to the court in uniform.

Though Oklahoma City is dealing with an injury to one of its key players, the Spurs don’t look 100% healthy either. They have a clean injury report, but it appears both De’Aaron Fox and Dylan Harper are still both dealing with lingering injuries they’ve each picked up over the past few weeks, which is good news for the defending champions.

The Thunder can close out the series and advance to the NBA Finals with a win in Game 6, which comes on Thursday, May 28, with tipoff set for 7:30 pm CST and will be live on NBC and Peacock.