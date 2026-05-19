Thunder Face More Bad News After Game 1 Loss

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s Game 1 loss was already a grind.

Game 2 could bring an even tougher challenge.

After falling 122-115 in a double-overtime battle against the San Antonio Spurs, the Thunder are now preparing for the possible return of De’Aaron Fox — a development that could further complicate an already difficult matchup.

Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson said Tuesday that Fox will be a game-time decision after missing the opener with a sore right ankle.

“He’ll do everything he can,” Johnson said, via the San Antonio Express-News. “Which is mostly rest and then get treatment to prepare for the next game, and tomorrow pregame we’ll find out if he can.”

De’Aaron Fox Game 2 Status Adds Pressure on Thunder

Fox’s potential return presents a significant concern for Oklahoma City.

The veteran guard has averaged 18.8 points, 5.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds this postseason, providing a steady backcourt presence alongside Victor Wembanyama. According to Andscape’s Marc J. Spears, there is optimism that Fox could be available for Game 2.

For the Thunder, that means preparing for a Spurs team that already proved it can win without him and could become even more dangerous with him back in the lineup.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Faces Defensive Wall in Game 1

At the center of Oklahoma City’s response is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who faced relentless defensive pressure throughout Game 1.

The Spurs threw consistent double-teams at the MVP guard, while Wembanyama sagged off shooters to protect the paint — effectively crowding driving lanes and forcing difficult decisions.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 24 points and 12 assists in 51 minutes, but the efficiency that has defined his MVP season was largely absent. He shot just 7-of-23 from the field and committed four turnovers.

“We just got to be better — me, in particular,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I have to be better, especially against a team of this caliber. Nothing more than that.”

The performance marked a rare dip for the two-time MVP, whose ability to control pace and score efficiently has been central to Oklahoma City’s postseason success.

Thunder Struggle Against Spurs’ Historic Performance

Even with Gilgeous-Alexander generating offense, Oklahoma City struggled to contain San Antonio’s surge.

Wembanyama delivered a historic performance with 41 points and 24 rebounds, becoming the youngest player in NBA history to record a 40-point, 20-rebound playoff game. He also became the first player since Charles Barkley in 1993 to post at least 35 points and 20 rebounds in a conference finals contest.

Rookie Dylan Harper added to the pressure, starting in place of Fox and finishing with 24 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and seven steals — a playoff franchise record.

Fox Return Could Complicate Thunder’s Defensive Game Plan

If Fox returns, Oklahoma City will be forced to adjust again.

Harper’s breakout came as a starter, but Fox’s availability would likely shift him back to the bench, giving the Spurs added scoring and playmaking depth. That creates a layered offensive attack — one that stretches defensive coverage beyond just Wembanyama.

For the Thunder, that means balancing defensive pressure on the perimeter while still accounting for San Antonio’s interior dominance.

Game 2 Preview: Urgency Builds for Oklahoma City

The Thunder entered the series with momentum, but Game 1 exposed key challenges against San Antonio’s size and versatility.

Now, the stakes rise.

Oklahoma City must find answers for Wembanyama, contain a surging supporting cast, and adjust offensively — all while preparing for the possible return of Fox.

Game 2 is no longer just about bouncing back.

It’s about keeping control of a series that is already beginning to tilt.