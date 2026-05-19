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Thunder Face More Bad News After Game 1 Loss

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Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reacts during Thunder playoff game
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Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reacts during Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals against the Spurs.

The Oklahoma City Thunder’s Game 1 loss was already a grind.

Game 2 could bring an even tougher challenge.

After falling 122-115 in a double-overtime battle against the San Antonio Spurs, the Thunder are now preparing for the possible return of De’Aaron Fox — a development that could further complicate an already difficult matchup.

Spurs head coach Mitch Johnson said Tuesday that Fox will be a game-time decision after missing the opener with a sore right ankle.

“He’ll do everything he can,” Johnson said, via the San Antonio Express-News. “Which is mostly rest and then get treatment to prepare for the next game, and tomorrow pregame we’ll find out if he can.”

De’Aaron Fox Game 2 Status Adds Pressure on Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander attacks De’Aaron Fox Thunder vs Spurs Game 1

GettyOklahoma City Thunder star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander drives against San Antonio Spurs guard De’Aaron Fox during a previous matchup.

Fox’s potential return presents a significant concern for Oklahoma City.

The veteran guard has averaged 18.8 points, 5.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds this postseason, providing a steady backcourt presence alongside Victor Wembanyama. According to Andscape’s Marc J. Spears, there is optimism that Fox could be available for Game 2.

For the Thunder, that means preparing for a Spurs team that already proved it can win without him and could become even more dangerous with him back in the lineup.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Faces Defensive Wall in Game 1

At the center of Oklahoma City’s response is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who faced relentless defensive pressure throughout Game 1.

The Spurs threw consistent double-teams at the MVP guard, while Wembanyama sagged off shooters to protect the paint — effectively crowding driving lanes and forcing difficult decisions.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 24 points and 12 assists in 51 minutes, but the efficiency that has defined his MVP season was largely absent. He shot just 7-of-23 from the field and committed four turnovers.

“We just got to be better — me, in particular,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “I have to be better, especially against a team of this caliber. Nothing more than that.”

The performance marked a rare dip for the two-time MVP, whose ability to control pace and score efficiently has been central to Oklahoma City’s postseason success.

Thunder Struggle Against Spurs’ Historic Performance

Victor Wembanyama dunks over Thunder defenders during Game 1

GettySan Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama finishes a dunk over Oklahoma City Thunder defenders during his historic 40-point, 20-rebound Game 1 performance.

Even with Gilgeous-Alexander generating offense, Oklahoma City struggled to contain San Antonio’s surge.

Wembanyama delivered a historic performance with 41 points and 24 rebounds, becoming the youngest player in NBA history to record a 40-point, 20-rebound playoff game. He also became the first player since Charles Barkley in 1993 to post at least 35 points and 20 rebounds in a conference finals contest.

Rookie Dylan Harper added to the pressure, starting in place of Fox and finishing with 24 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and seven steals — a playoff franchise record.

Fox Return Could Complicate Thunder’s Defensive Game Plan

If Fox returns, Oklahoma City will be forced to adjust again.

Harper’s breakout came as a starter, but Fox’s availability would likely shift him back to the bench, giving the Spurs added scoring and playmaking depth. That creates a layered offensive attack — one that stretches defensive coverage beyond just Wembanyama.

For the Thunder, that means balancing defensive pressure on the perimeter while still accounting for San Antonio’s interior dominance.

Game 2 Preview: Urgency Builds for Oklahoma City

The Thunder entered the series with momentum, but Game 1 exposed key challenges against San Antonio’s size and versatility.

Now, the stakes rise.

Oklahoma City must find answers for Wembanyama, contain a surging supporting cast, and adjust offensively — all while preparing for the possible return of Fox.

Game 2 is no longer just about bouncing back.

It’s about keeping control of a series that is already beginning to tilt.

Alder Almo is a veteran NBA reporter for Heavy.com, covering the New York Knicks, Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors. He brings over 20 years of experience across local and international media, including broadcast, print and digital. He previously covered the Knicks for Empire Sports Media and the NBA for Off the Glass. Originally from the Philippines, he is now based in Jersey City, New Jersey. More about Alder Almo

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Thunder Face More Bad News After Game 1 Loss

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