NBA Insider Raises ‘Crazy’ Concern Over OKC Thunder Injuries to Williams, Mitchell

The defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder face mounting injury concerns in the Western Conference Finals after Jalen Williams and Ajay Mitchell both went down in Game 2, prompting a blunt warning from ESPN insider Brian Windhorst.

“Jalen Williams — if that’s the hamstring again, that’s his fourth hamstring injury this year,” Windhorst said on ESPN’s SportsCenter after Game 2. “And then right at the end of the game, Ajay Mitchell, who’s his de facto replacement, looks like he may have injured his quad. I mean, it’s crazy what’s going on.”

Oklahoma City’s 122-113 win over the San Antonio Spurs evened the series at 1-1, but the result was overshadowed by the health of two key rotation players as the Thunder pursue a second straight NBA championship.

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Jalen Williams Injury Update: Thunder’s No. 2 Star Faces Another Hamstring Setback

Williams, the Thunder’s second-best player behind two-time MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, was ruled out for the second half of Game 2 due to left hamstring tightness.

The injury raises immediate concern given his recent history. Williams suffered a Grade 1 left hamstring strain in the first round against the Phoenix Suns and missed six consecutive playoff games, including the entire second-round sweep of the Los Angeles Lakers.

He returned in Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals and delivered 26 points and seven rebounds in 37 minutes during a double-overtime loss, showing no signs of limitation. His ability to create offense and defend elite matchups — including stretches against Victor Wembanyama — has been central to Oklahoma City’s championship identity.

Thunder coach Mark Daigneault said Williams will be evaluated further.

“He’s going to get checked out,” Daigneault said. “We’ll see where he’s at. We’ll update him accordingly.”

Ajay Mitchell Injury News: Proven Playoff Contributor Suffers Late-Game Scare

Mitchell, already a key contributor in his second NBA season, went down with just over a minute remaining in Game 2 after grabbing his right thigh near the rim. He did not return for the final possessions.

The injury immediately raised concerns about a potential quad strain.

However, Mitchell offered a more optimistic update postgame, telling The Athletic’s Joel Lorenzi that he “just got hit in the thigh” and felt fine — suggesting the possibility of a contusion rather than a muscle strain.

Talked to Ajay after the game and he said he just got hit in the thigh here but said he was good. https://t.co/Kz3E7DNWDP — Joel Lorenzi (@JoelXLorenzi) May 21, 2026

That distinction could prove critical for Oklahoma City.

Mitchell has already demonstrated his postseason value, averaging 22.5 points, 6.0 assists and 3.0 rebounds during the Thunder’s second-round sweep of the Lakers while filling in for Williams. His ability to absorb high-usage minutes makes him a vital piece in Oklahoma City’s rotation.

Thunder Depth Concerns Grow Amid Championship Run

Before exiting Game 2, Mitchell had 10 points and four steals, helping Oklahoma City force 21 turnovers alongside Cason Wallace. His defensive activity and pace-setting presence have been instrumental throughout the playoffs.

Windhorst’s concern reflects a broader issue: the Thunder’s margin for error is tightening as injuries mount at a critical stage of their title defense.

But the Thunder are confident their depth can withstand any potential absence of their key players.

“Obviously, if we don’t have him, it hurts,” Gilgeous-Alexander said of Williams. “We’ve played a bunch of games without him, won big games without him. I still think we’ll get the job done.”

Thunder vs Spurs Game 3 Preview: Oklahoma City Faces Key Injury Decisions

Game 3 shifts to San Antonio with the series tied, and the Thunder’s lineup could look significantly different depending on the health of Williams and Mitchell.

Williams has already missed 55 games this season due to various injuries, including multiple hamstring issues. Any extended absence would place increased pressure on Gilgeous-Alexander to carry the offense.

For a team chasing back-to-back championships, the timing of these injuries presents a major test — one that could ultimately shape the outcome of the Western Conference Finals.