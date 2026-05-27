OKC Thunder Get Massive Jalen Williams Update Before Elimination Game vs. Spurs

The Oklahoma City Thunder remain one win away from another trip to the NBA Finals, but their injury situation remains unchanged heading into Thursday’s pivotal Game 6 against the San Antonio Spurs.

According to the official injury report released Wednesday, Thunder star Jalen Williams remains listed as questionable with left hamstring strain management, while his primary backup, Ajay Mitchell, has again been ruled out because of a right soleus strain.

The Thunder enter Game 6 holding a 3-2 lead in the Western Conference finals after a dominant 127-114 victory Tuesday night in Oklahoma City.

Jalen Williams Injury Update Remains Major Thunder Storyline

Williams’ status continues to loom large over the series.

The Thunder All-Star has now missed three consecutive games because of the lingering hamstring issue after briefly returning earlier in the series. Williams scored 26 points in Game 1 before aggravating the injury during Game 2 and has not played since.

The injury has become a season-long concern for Oklahoma City.

Williams has now missed 58 of the Thunder’s 95 games this season, including playoffs. Thirty-nine of those absences have been tied to hamstring injuries involving both legs.

Despite the uncertainty, the Thunder have continued to find ways to win behind MVP candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and one of the NBA’s deepest rotations.

OKC Depth Emerges With Ajay Mitchell Still Sidelined

Mitchell’s continued absence has also forced Oklahoma City to adjust its backcourt rotation.

The second-year guard, acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers in February in exchange for a 2026 first-round pick that later conveyed into the No. 22 overall selection in June’s NBA Draft along with three future second-round picks, had emerged as a key reserve during the postseason before suffering the calf injury.

With both Williams and Mitchell sidelined in Game 5, Thunder coach Mark Daigneault turned to Jared McCain for his first career playoff start.

The move paid off immediately.

McCain scored 20 points, including 18 in the second half, helping Oklahoma City seize control after struggling offensively in Game 4.

“We just thought he could give us some good stuff, just based on where we are right now with a couple guys out,” Daigneault said after the victory. “Great mental toughness.”

McCain tied Gilgeous-Alexander with 19 shot attempts and provided offensive aggression that helped Oklahoma City quickly erase memories of its 82-point performance in the previous game.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Thunder Look to Close Out Spurs

Oklahoma City responded emphatically after its blowout loss in San Antonio.

Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 32 points in Game 5, while Alex Caruso added 22 off the bench and Chet Holmgren contributed 16 points and 11 rebounds.

“We definitely got better from the last game,” Gilgeous-Alexander said afterward.

The Thunder led by as many as 20 points before holding off a late Spurs push.

San Antonio, meanwhile, faces elimination despite strong performances from Stephon Castle, Julian Champagnie and Victor Wembanyama, who struggled offensively while shooting just 4-for-15 in Game 5.

Spurs coach Mitch Johnson said his team must clean up “a little bit of everything” to extend the series.

If the Spurs force a Game 7, the series would return to Oklahoma City on Saturday.

The winner of the Western Conference finals will face the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals beginning June 3.