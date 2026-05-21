Thunder Unlocks Key Matchup Against Wembanyama in Game 2

The OKC Thunder contained Victor Wembanyama in Game 2 en route to tying the Western Conference Finals series, 122-113, on Wednesday night.

Among the adjustments the Thunder made in the game was putting Isaiah Hartenstein on Wembanyama, giving the Spurs superstar a big body to deal with for most stretches of the game.

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault spoke about this adjustment after Game 2, saying that it did not feel right for him not to use Hartenstein the same way he did in the series opener two days ago.

“The thing that doesn’t feel good is playing Hart 12 minutes (in Game 1),” Daigneault said in the post-game press conference. “It just didn’t feel good to me. In order to get him extended past that, that’s the matchup, and so we decided to start with it.”

Hartenstein only played 12 minutes in Game 1 against the Spurs. In that game, which went to double overtime, Wembanyama finished with 41 points and 24 rebounds in what has been deemed as an all-time game performance.

In Game 2, Wembanyama only put up 21 points and 17 rebounds, with six assists, four blocks, albeit with four turnovers.

Hartenstein logged 27 minutes in Game 2, finishing with 10 points, 13 rebounds, and three assists.

The Thunder played Alex Caruso as Wemby’s primary defender in Game 1, with Chet Holmgren playing as a free safety on the weak side.

Hartenstein’s contributions cannot just be seen on the box score. He also screened off Wembanyama on the drive to allow Thunder guards to enjoy better looks at the rim than when Wembanyama is there to contest.

He also boxed out Wembanyama in crucial stretches, securing key rebounds to ice the result for the Thunder.

Hartenstein also gave the Thunder another layer of offensive production, especially with the likes of Jared McCain, Cason Wallace, and Isaiah Joe off the bench through dribble handoffs.

Isaiah Hartenstein Gives Thunder All It Wanted From a Center

Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault believed Hartenstein gave the team all it needed against the Spurs in Game 2.

“If you listed all the skills you wanted for a modern center, he checks every box,” he said. “That’s why I love him. The other thing I love about him is I played him 12 minutes in Game 1 and he doesn’t bat an eye.”

Hartenstein was seen as the do-it-all center that would complete the Thunder’s championship puzzle when he signed with the team 2024. Last year, it happened, but this year could be exactly why the Thunder signed him then.

The matchup is expected to continue for the rest of the series, especially as the Thunder looks to navigate through injuries from their secondary star Jalen Williams, who has also played as a perimeter defender for Wembanyama.

Thunder Now Looks To Steal A Game on the Road

The Thunder will now head back on the road as they look to steal one game in San Antonio to take back home-court advantage in the series.

The Thunder has been undefeated so far in road games in the playoffs, after sweeping the Phoenix Suns and the LA Lakers in the first two playoff series.

Game 3 will happen on Friday, May 22, in San Antonio.