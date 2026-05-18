Victor Wembanyama Already Changing Thunder’s Game Plan Ahead of West Finals

The OKC Thunder, whose squad has been undefeated so far in the playoffs, will be facing their biggest challenge yet this season as they take on the Victor Wembanyama-led San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals.

Ahead of the West Finals series, the Thunder have created drills in their practice to prepare for Wembanyama’s defensive brilliance, predicated on his 7-foot-4 height and 8-foot wingspan.

In a clip posted by Yoko B on X, Thunder center Isaiah Hartenstein was seen practicing high-looping floaters with tall trainers, who had a training stick to challenge his shots.

The drill seemed to simulate Wembanyama’s defensive challenge against Harternstein’s floaters as they are expected to match up throughout the series.

Floaters have been Hartenstein’s go-to shots throughout his career. Standing at 7-foot, Hartenstein will have to adjust his shooting arc against Wembanyama, who has proven throughout the playoffs that he can deter shots in the paint, even just his mere presence.

In 10 playoff games so far, Wembanyama averaged 4.1 blocks per game. He is also putting up 20.3 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game for the Spurs.

On the other hand, Hartenstein is norming 9.9 points and 8.8 rebounds per game for the Thunder, who have swept their first two series in the postseason.

The Thunder have lost three of their four meetings with the Spurs in the regular season, with Wembanyama being credited as the difference maker in all of those games.

Thunder Expresses Mindset Against The Spurs In The Western Conference Finals

The Thunder have a strong mindset heading to the Western Conference Finals, according to head coach Mark Daigneault.

Daigneault said that the team is embracing the challenge. The Spurs have won 62 games in the regular season, just two less than the Thunder’s record.

“You wouldn’t have it any other way,” Daigneault said. “We’ve been through it one time before, and nothing feels better than having to earn it and then overcoming it. That’s the beauty of competition. Putting yourself in those situations is what it’s all about.”

Unlike last season, when the Thunder had to go through the full seven games in the second round before the West Finals, OKC has yet to face any major adversity in the playoffs. The Spurs are expected to bring that to the defending champions in the series.

Aside from Wembanyama, the Thunder will also have to brace for the Spurs’ supporting cast led by De’Aaron Fox, Stephon Castle, and Dylan Harper.

Days before the series, the Thunder made Jalen Williams, who has been out with a hamstring strain since Round 1, available against the Spurs. He will add to the Thunder’s depth, led by MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Chet Holmgren, Ajay Mitchell, Lu Dort, and Jared McCain.

Thunder-Spurs Western Conference Finals Schedule

The Thunder and the Spurs will open the series on Monday, May 18, at the Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

Game 2 will then be on Wednesday, before it shifts to San Antonio for Games 3 and 4.

The Spurs have only lost once on the road in the playoffs so far. Meanwhile, the Thunder is 8-0 in the postseason.