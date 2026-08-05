Former Orlando Magic Guard Officially Leaves NBA to Play in Australia

After six seasons in the NBA, a former Orlando Magic guard has officially left to play overseas.

In an official press release, Melbourne United announced that they have signed Cole Anthony for the upcoming season.

“Melbourne United have locked in the final piece of the team’s roster for the Hungry Jack’s NBL27 season, securing the signature of 26-year-old star point guard, Cole Anthony. “A 367-game NBA veteran entering the prime of his career, Anthony comes to United as one of the most athletic and dynamic guards the NBL will have ever seen.”

In 355 regular-season games, Anthony averaged 12.0 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists. He was drafted 15th overall by the Magic in 2020, spending five seasons in Orlando before getting traded to the Milwaukee Bucks last summer.

The Bucks traded Anthony to the Phoenix Suns at last season’s trade deadline. The Suns waived him less than a month after acquiring him and without playing a single game for them.

Anthony joined a couple of former NBA players who signed with Melbourne United this offseason.

Joe Ingles returned to his native country after 12 seasons in the NBA, while Luke Travers is coming off his first two seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Cole Anthony on Joining Melbourne United

In a statement released by Melbourne United, Cole Anthony shared his feelings about playing in the NBL.

“I’m super excited to begin this journey with Melbourne United,” Anthony said. “This is a great opportunity to continue growing as a player and compete for a championship. I’m ready to get to work and can’t wait to represent the club and meet the fans!”

ESPN Australia even dubbed Anthony as one of the greatest signings in NBL history.

Even his new teammate Joe Ingles had nothing but praise for the 26-year-old athletic guard.

“Cole is an elite scorer, elite competitor, and I think he’s going to have a big impact here in the NBL,” Ingles said. “He’s going to command so much attention from the defense, and that’s going to open things up for everyone on the court with him. He’s a great guy, he’s got a big personality, and I think United fans are going to love him.”

Melbourne United are looking to win their first NBL championship since 2021.

Cole Anthony’s Orlando Magic Career

After one season in North Carolina, Cole Anthony entered the 2020 NBA draft. He was picked No. 15 by the Orlando Magic and immediately became a starter.

Anthony was the Magic’s leading point guard for the first two seasons of his career before becoming a sixth man for the rest of his time there.

In five years with the Magic, Anthony averaged 12.5 points, 4.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists.