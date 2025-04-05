Dwight Howard Elected to Hall of Fame

Former NBA center Dwight Howard has been elected into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame, according to ESPN insider Shams Charania.

Howard is an 18 year NBA veteran who was in his prime one of the best, if not the best, center in the NBA. During his eight year career as a member of the Orlando Magic, Howard was an 18.4 point, 13 rebound, and 2.2 per game threat who won three straight Defensive Players of the Year. Howard would lead the Magic to the NBA Finals in 2009.

After leaving the Magic, Howard would injure his back and become a journeyman, still posting double double averages. He would then transition into one of the best backup centers in the NBA, where he would win an NBA Championship in 2020 with the Los Angeles Lakers. After leaving the NBA, he would go on to post incredible stats in the Philippines and be elected into the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame in 2025.

Along with his incredible NBA play, Howard is among the most decorated players in the NBA. An eight time NBA All-Star, eight time All-NBA including five straight first teams, and was an NBA Slam Dunk Champion. Howard would also join Team USA in 2008, helping the team win an Olympic Gold Medal.

Howard, who played in the NBA from 2004 to 2022, will be elected in his first year of eligibility, joining Carmelo Anthony as first ballot Hall of Famers. The veteran center will always be remembered for his incredible athleticism for a 6’10” 270 lb player, defensive instincts, and becoming one of the premier talents in the NBA.

Dwight Howard has been elected into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in his first ballot, and very few players have been as impactful or deserve the honor more.