Magic Urged to Grab ‘Surplus Value’ With $80 Million Contract

The 2023 NBA draft will always be known as the year the San Antonio Spurs landed center Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall pick and likely changed the fortunes of their franchise for the next 2 decades.

Now, with the 2023 draft class about to become eligible for their 1st massive contract extensions this offseason, Wembanyama and a few other members of his class are about to cash in, including a potential big-time savings for the Orlando Magic with shooting guard Anthony Black, the No. 6 overall pick.

Spotrac’s Keith Smith predicts Black is in line for a 4-year, $80 million contract extension after a breakout season in 2025-26 where he put up career highs across the board with 15.0 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and 1.4 steals.

“After flashing potential in his first two years, Anthony Black took a real leap in Year 3,” Smith wrote. “He was more confident with the ball and it showed up with his scoring and playmaking. Black is also a good, but not great defender. If he shot it better, he’d be a lot more likely to land a big extension. As it is, the lack of a consistent jumper, combined with how expensive Orlando’s roster already is, makes a new deal hard to peg for Black. Orlando has been aggressive in locking up their own players, but eventually something has to give. However, don’t bet on it being with Black. He’s earned an extension, and the Magic could find some surplus value by signing Black now vs later.”

Contract Predictions for 2023 1st Round Picks

In Smith’s latest model, just 9 of the 30 picks from the 1st round of the 2023 NBA draft seem like locks to land extensions:

Most notably, Smith predicts the Portland Trail Blazers will not offer a contract extension to point guard and No. 3 overall pick Scoot Henderson.

Stephen Curry’s Decade Reign Atop Earnings List

Golden State Warriors guard and 4-time NBA champion Stephen Curry was the highest-paid player in the NBA in 2025-26 with a salary of approximately $65.2 million — a top spot he’s held all but 1 year since 2017-18.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic missed the opportunity to take over the No. 1 spot from Curry when he was traded from the Dallas Mavericks in February 2025. Had Doncic remained with the Mavericks, he would have been eligible for a 5-year, $345 million supermax contract — approximately $69 million per season.

Don’t feel too bad for Doncic. He signed a 3-year, $160.3 million contract extension with the Lakers that runs through the 2027-28 season and includes a player option for 2028-29. At that point, with 10 years in the NBA, he will once again be eligible for a supermax — a contract some think could land in the range of 5 years for $420 million.

NBA career scoring leader and Lakers forward LeBron James tops the NBA career earnings list with approximately $581.3 million through the end of the 2025-26 season.