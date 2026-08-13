5 Must-See Philadelphia 76ers Games for 2026-27 NBA Season

All eyes will be on the Philadelphia 76ers next season.

After trading for Jaylen Brown and adding LeBron James in free agency, the Sixers jumped to the top of the contender conversation in the Eastern Conference. Everyone is eager to see how the new-look Sixers will look out on the court, and now we know when we’ll be able to see them.

The NBA schedule for the 2026-27 season was officially released, and while Philadelphia fans will want to catch every single contest, here’s a look at five must-see Sixers games for the upcoming campaign.

Season Opener Against Knicks in New York

This one is obvious. It’s the first time that we’ll get to see LeBron James in a 76ers uniform (not including preseason, if he plays). It’s also the first time we’ll get to see Jaylen Brown in a Sixers uniform (again, barring preseason play). The game also happens to be against the defending-champion New York Knicks in their home arena on banner night. The atmosphere for this game should be completely crazy, and if all goes right for both teams over the course of the campaign, it could be a potential conference finals preview. Date: October 20

Home Opener Against the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Sixers will open up the season on the road, so fans in Philadelphia will have to practice a little patience when it comes to the home opener. Luckily, they won’t have to wait too long. Philadelphia’s second game of the season will come at home against the Cleveland Cavaliers. This will be the first time that James and Brown are both officially introduced as members of the team. That will be a chill-inducing moment for Sixers fans everywhere, and one that those fans won’t want to miss. Date: October 22

Jaylen Brown’s First Game Against the Boston Celtics

This game will represent Jaylen Brown’s first opportunity to exact some revenge on the Celtics after they “packed him up” and traded him to a direct rival just two years after he was named MVP of the 2024 NBA Finals. Brown has made it clear that he wasn’t thrilled with he way that his departure from Boston transpired, and he’ll likely be looking to send a message. Plus, as a team the Celtics will be looking for some revenge of their own after they were bested by Philadelphia in seven games in the first round of the playoffs last season. This matchup should be a juicy one all around. Date: November 10

First Matchup with Giannis Antetokounmpo, New-Look Miami Heat

The Sixers aren’t the only Eastern Conference team that made a big offseason splash. The Heat did also by acquiring two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks. How these two teams matchup with each other could be an important storyline in the conference, and it will be exciting to see how they stack up against each other for the first time. Date: November 25 (NBA Cup group play game)

Christmas Day Game Against the Los Angeles Lakers

After a hiatus of a couple years, the 76ers will be playing on Christmas Day again in 2026, thanks largely to the addition of LeBron James, who will play his former franchise for the first time on the holiday. While there isn’t necessarily bad blood between James and the Lakers, both sides will likely be eager to show that they’re doing just fine without the other. It wouldn’t be a surprise if James had an especially productive performance in this one. Date: December 25