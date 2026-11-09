76ers Trail 2 Surprise Teams in Bronny James Next-Team Odds

LeBron James left the Los Angeles Lakers for the Philadelphia 76ers last summer, ending his historic run as an NBA teammate of his son, Bronny.

Could Philadelphia eventually bring the two back together?

That possibility remains on the table, at least among prediction-market traders. But the 76ers are surprisingly behind two unexpected franchises in the latest circulating Bronny James next-team odds.

The Dallas Mavericks lead at 36%, narrowly ahead of the Portland Trail Blazers at 35%, according to a Polymarket snapshot shared Monday by NBA Central. Philadelphia sits third at 28%, while the Chicago Bulls trail at 3%.

The figures reflect a snapshot of market sentiment, not confirmed trade discussions. They also leave the Sixers eight percentage points behind Dallas despite their obvious connection to Bronny.

76ers Face Unexpected Competition in Bronny James Odds

Philadelphia has a compelling reason to monitor the younger James’ future.

His father signed with the Sixers in July, joining Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey in pursuit of another NBA championship.

For two seasons, LeBron and Bronny shared the court in Los Angeles, becoming the first father-son duo to play together in NBA history.

Their partnership ended when LeBron moved east.

Bronny remained with the Lakers, hoping to establish himself independently rather than follow his father to another franchise.

Now, the prediction market suggests Dallas and Portland are more likely destinations should the 22-year-old guard leave Los Angeles.

Neither team has been publicly linked to serious trade negotiations involving James.

Dallas could offer a different opportunity for a young guard seeking consistent minutes. Portland, meanwhile, has emphasized developing younger players while rebuilding its roster.

Philadelphia presents a more complicated situation.

The Sixers are trying to contend immediately, leaving fewer opportunities for an inexperienced guard to play through mistakes.

Any potential move would require the organization to balance Bronny’s development against its championship ambitions.

Bronny’s Lakers Future Remains Uncertain

The speculation comes as Bronny continues struggling to establish a regular NBA role.

Los Angeles assigned him to its G League affiliate, the Coachella Valley Lakers, on Nov. 5. James subsequently delivered 22 points, seven assists and five rebounds in his G League season debut, demonstrating what additional playing time could offer.

Through five appearances this season, James has played only 12 minutes, scoring four points.

His limited opportunities reflect the Lakers’ crowded backcourt, where Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves handle significant offensive responsibilities.

Still, Bronny has shown encouraging progress in the G League.

Over the previous two seasons, he averaged 18.4 points and 4.4 assists during his developmental assignments.

The Lakers selected him 55th overall in the 2024 NBA draft. He remains under contract through the 2026-27 season, with a team option for 2027-28.

For Philadelphia, there is no indication that president of basketball operations Daryl Morey has pursued the younger James.

The Sixers already have significant expectations surrounding LeBron’s arrival, with Embiid and Maxey forming the foundation of their championship aspirations.

Adding Bronny would create another historic chapter for the James family. Whether it would help Philadelphia win games is a separate question.

For now, Dallas and Portland lead the prediction-market conversation.

But if Bronny eventually becomes available, Philadelphia’s connection to his father ensures the Sixers will remain part of the speculation.